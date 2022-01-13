https://sputniknews.com/20220113/trump-abruptly-ends-contentious-npr-interview-when-challenged-over-election-fraud-1092222983.html

According to Inskeep, the interview was six years in the making. He told the former president that he had first requested an interview with him in 2015, but was rebuffed. Trump responded, “I guess I got lucky by not doing it, right?”The majority of the interview, before Trump cut it short, focused on his repeated false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Inskeep asked Trump about the comments that Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) made about the 2020 election on ABC’s This Week.Trump then characterized Rounds as a "jerk," "weak," and "ineffective," claiming that Rounds "just went woke," and referring to him as a “RINO,” a term intended to criticize Republican politicians for being too moderate, or not “true” Republicans.Trump blasted Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for his acknowledgement that the former lost the 2020 presidential election fair and square.When asked why McConnell would do so, Trump said, “Because Mitch McConnell is a loser."Inskeep asked Trump about Doug Logan’s comments about his findings in Arizona that, "The ballots that were provided to us to count in the Coliseum very accurately correlate with the official canvass numbers."Logan led Cyber Ninjas’ audit of the Arizona 2020 presidential election and was a staunch ally of Trump and his baseless claim that the 2020 election was rigged.Trump dismissed the findings, adding, “frankly, a lot of people are questioning that," in reference to Logan’s now confirmed findings that the Arizona election saw no fraud.Inskeep asked Trump about his own attorney’s not calling the election into question over fraud. He referenced two quotes from Kory Langhofer, who contested the Arizona results, and Rudy Giuliani, who contested the Pennsylvania results.Neither lawsuit - of the almost 60 brought to US courts by Trump supporters, was successful.The topic of Trump’s continued belief that there were more votes than voters in Detroit and Philadelphia was also discussed.The prerecorded interview, which had been scheduled to last 15 minutes, ended abruptly after just 9 minutes had passed with Trump hanging up as Inskeep began to broach the former US president’s role in the deadly January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.As noted by Inskeep, a judge is still weighing whether Trump will be held liable for the attack.

