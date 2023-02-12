https://sputniknews.com/20230212/suspect-arrested-in-assault-on-us-congresswoman-in-apartment-building--1107348082.html

Suspect Arrested in Assault on US Congresswoman in Apartment Building

Suspect Arrested in Assault on US Congresswoman in Apartment Building

DC Metropolitan Police reported that they had arrested a suspect on Thursday morning in connection to an assault on Representative Angie Craig (D-MN), who was... 12.02.2023, Sputnik International

Kendrick Hamlin, also known as Hamlin Khalil Hamlin, has been arrested after allegedly assaulting Craig in the elevator of her apartment building on Thursday morning. Hamlin was reportedly “acting erratic” and as if he was “under the influence of an unknown substance”. The congresswoman was able to escape the attack by throwing her hot coffee at the assailant, who then fled.Hamlin is a 26-year-old man who is believed to be homeless, according to US Capitol Police. They do not believe the attack was politically motivated, but are investigating the attack nonetheless. “Representative Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay,” said Nick Coe, her chief of staff, in a release the same day she was attacked. “There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated,” he added. "Representative Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time.Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) said he had spoken to Craig following the assault and reported that she was “doing well”.“Angie is tough as nails — she immediately got back to work and voted on the House floor. I’m glad to have met with her this morning and hear she’s doing well,” Walz said."We are all very grateful that she is safe and recovering, but appalled that this terrifying assault took place," added House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries who said the caucus was "horrified" by the attack, but thanked law enforcement for their efforts.Jeffries has requested both the House Sergeant at Arms and the US Capitol Police to work with Craig, her wife and their sons to protect them both in Washington, DC and at their home in Minnesota.

