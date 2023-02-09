https://sputniknews.com/20230209/probe-launched-after-attacker-punches-us-lawmaker-inside-dc-elevator-1107281871.html
Probe Launched After Attacker Punches US Lawmaker Inside DC Elevator
Probe Launched After Attacker Punches US Lawmaker Inside DC Elevator
A US congresswoman was attacked in Washington, DC, early Thursday while preparing to make her way to work, it has been revealed.
2023-02-09T21:13+0000
2023-02-09T21:13+0000
2023-02-09T21:06+0000
americas
dc
washington dc
dc police
washinton, dc
crime
violent crime
us lawmakers
us house of representatives
angie craig
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107281848_0:0:3074:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_f60b5798a3ad559d96584346b5b5d775.jpg
A US congresswoman was attacked in Washington, DC, early Thursday while preparing to make her way to work, it has been revealed.The attack unfolded at around 7:15 a.m. local time as US Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) was inside the elevator of her apartment building. Aside from some bruising, she is "physically okay," her chief of staff, Nick Coe, said in a statement. He added the attack did not seem to be politically motivated.The Minnesota lawmaker informed police the assailant was in her lobby and appeared “erratic as if he was under the influence of an unknown substance.” That same assailant then entered the elevator she was in and “began to randomly do push ups” before punching her in the face, near her chin, and grabbing her neck.The 50-year-old representative then threw her hot coffee at the alleged assailant to stop the attack, prompting the individual to flee the scene.“No one messes with Angie,” the senator added.Craig, a retired journalist and former business woman who is a member of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL) was elected to her third term during the 2022 midterm elections. She is married to Cheryl Greene, whom she shares four children with.While the attack may not have been politically motivated, threats against federal lawmakers have increased about 400% in the past six years, according to US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger who announced the shocking statistic last December. She is the first openly LGBTQ member of Congress from Minnesota.“Violence is becoming all too common in our country, and it breaks my heart,” wrote Representative Yvette Clarke (D-NY) on Twitter, calling the incident “terrible.”“@RepAngieCraig is a dedicated legislator, a phenomenal person, and a cherished friend. I am praying for her recovery.”The US Capitol Police is reportedly investigating the attack.
americas
dc
washington dc
washinton, dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107281848_213:0:2942:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_aeac0d980caf3296414698fc94870b64.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
congresswoman, us, attack, suspect, us lawmaker, washington dc, elevator
congresswoman, us, attack, suspect, us lawmaker, washington dc, elevator
Probe Launched After Attacker Punches US Lawmaker Inside DC Elevator
According to a Metropolitan Police Department report, the alleged assailant appeared to be “acting erratic as if he was under the influence of an unknown substance” in the lobby area of Craig’s apartment building. After punching Craig in the face and grabbing her neck, the lawmaker threw her hot coffee at the assailant, causing him to flee.
A US congresswoman was attacked
in Washington, DC, early Thursday while preparing to make her way to work, it has been revealed.
The attack unfolded at around 7:15 a.m. local time as US Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) was inside the elevator of her apartment building. Aside from some bruising, she is "physically okay," her chief of staff, Nick Coe, said in a statement. He added the attack did not seem to be politically motivated.
The Minnesota lawmaker informed police the assailant was in her lobby and appeared “erratic as if he was under the influence of an unknown substance.” That same assailant then entered the elevator she was in and “began to randomly do push ups” before punching her in the face, near her chin, and grabbing her neck.
The 50-year-old representative then threw her hot coffee at the alleged assailant to stop the attack, prompting the individual to flee the scene.
“To give you a sense of how strong @AngieCraigMN is, she went straight to the Hill this morning and attended a meeting in the Senate with the governor and me and several members of our delegation about legislation for the people of her district,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said on Twitter.
“No one messes with Angie,” the senator added.
Craig, a retired journalist and former business woman who is a member of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL) was elected to her third term during the 2022 midterm elections. She is married to Cheryl Greene, whom she shares four children with.
While the attack may not have been politically motivated, threats against federal lawmakers have increased about 400% in the past six years, according to US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger who announced the shocking statistic last December. She is the first openly LGBTQ member of Congress from Minnesota.
“Violence is becoming all too common in our country, and it breaks my heart,” wrote Representative Yvette Clarke (D-NY) on Twitter
, calling the incident “terrible.”
“@RepAngieCraig is a dedicated legislator, a phenomenal person, and a cherished friend. I am praying for her recovery.”
The US Capitol Police is reportedly investigating the attack.