Probe Launched After Attacker Punches US Lawmaker Inside DC Elevator

A US congresswoman was attacked in Washington, DC, early Thursday while preparing to make her way to work, it has been revealed.

A US congresswoman was attacked in Washington, DC, early Thursday while preparing to make her way to work, it has been revealed.The attack unfolded at around 7:15 a.m. local time as US Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) was inside the elevator of her apartment building. Aside from some bruising, she is "physically okay," her chief of staff, Nick Coe, said in a statement. He added the attack did not seem to be politically motivated.The Minnesota lawmaker informed police the assailant was in her lobby and appeared “erratic as if he was under the influence of an unknown substance.” That same assailant then entered the elevator she was in and “began to randomly do push ups” before punching her in the face, near her chin, and grabbing her neck.The 50-year-old representative then threw her hot coffee at the alleged assailant to stop the attack, prompting the individual to flee the scene.“No one messes with Angie,” the senator added.Craig, a retired journalist and former business woman who is a member of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL) was elected to her third term during the 2022 midterm elections. She is married to Cheryl Greene, whom she shares four children with.While the attack may not have been politically motivated, threats against federal lawmakers have increased about 400% in the past six years, according to US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger who announced the shocking statistic last December. She is the first openly LGBTQ member of Congress from Minnesota.“Violence is becoming all too common in our country, and it breaks my heart,” wrote Representative Yvette Clarke (D-NY) on Twitter, calling the incident “terrible.”“@RepAngieCraig is a dedicated legislator, a phenomenal person, and a cherished friend. I am praying for her recovery.”The US Capitol Police is reportedly investigating the attack.

