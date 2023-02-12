International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputniknews.com/20230212/japan-says-chinese-navy-vessel-enters-its-territorial-waters-near-yakushima-island-1107348962.html
Japan Says Chinese Navy Vessel Enters Its Territorial Waters Near Yakushima Island
Japan Says Chinese Navy Vessel Enters Its Territorial Waters Near Yakushima Island
A Chinese navy survey vessel entered Japanese territorial waters near islands close to the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima, marking the 10th entry by the country's survey ship into Japan's waters
2023-02-12T05:49+0000
2023-02-12T05:49+0000
asia
japan
china
navy
warship
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103363/04/1033630456_33:0:3494:1947_1920x0_80_0_0_8c0c0404897c8d34a1ae205fb2992469.jpg
Such naval activities carried out by China are of national security concern, the ministry added. Japanese media reported, citing the defense ministry, that Tokyo expressed concern over the vessel's actions to Beijing through diplomatic channels.
japan
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103363/04/1033630456_465:0:3061:1947_1920x0_80_0_0_8819b2f5c780e8455a695d306b8ffedd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
chinese ship near japan, chinese ship near yakushima, china warship
chinese ship near japan, chinese ship near yakushima, china warship

Japan Says Chinese Navy Vessel Enters Its Territorial Waters Near Yakushima Island

05:49 GMT 12.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / STEPHANE DE SAKUTINChinese navy warship, the DDG-171 Haikou destroyer, patrols the waters of the Gulf of Aden (file photo)
Chinese navy warship, the DDG-171 Haikou destroyer, patrols the waters of the Gulf of Aden (file photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Chinese navy survey vessel entered Japanese territorial waters near islands close to the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima, marking the 10th entry by the country's survey ship into Japan's waters, the Japanese Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"On February 12, it was confirmed that a Chinese Navy Shupang-class survey ship sailed through Japan’s territorial waters near Yakushima Island. This is the 10th time, the first since December last year, that we announce Chinese Naval vessel’s entry into Japan’s territorial waters," the ministry tweeted.

Such naval activities carried out by China are of national security concern, the ministry added.
Japanese media reported, citing the defense ministry, that Tokyo expressed concern over the vessel's actions to Beijing through diplomatic channels.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала