Japan Says Chinese Navy Vessel Enters Its Territorial Waters Near Yakushima Island

A Chinese navy survey vessel entered Japanese territorial waters near islands close to the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima, marking the 10th entry by the country's survey ship into Japan's waters

Such naval activities carried out by China are of national security concern, the ministry added. Japanese media reported, citing the defense ministry, that Tokyo expressed concern over the vessel's actions to Beijing through diplomatic channels.

