https://sputniknews.com/20230130/chinese-coast-guards-chase-japanese-ships-away-from-disputed-islets-1106833335.html

Chinese Coast Guards Chase Japanese Ships Away From Disputed Islets

Chinese Coast Guards Chase Japanese Ships Away From Disputed Islets

Chinese coast guards said they chased five Japanese ships away from the waters surrounding a group of disputed islets in the East China Sea on Monday.

2023-01-30T17:56+0000

2023-01-30T17:56+0000

2023-01-30T17:58+0000

world

china

japan

east china sea

disputed territories

disputed isles

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104124/38/1041243840_0:179:3978:2417_1920x0_80_0_0_82d854dc525efbe6afb4c17208a79c72.jpg

"Ships of China’s maritime police acted within the law and took necessary measures, making a warning and driving [the ships] away," the coast guard agency said on social media. China urged Japan to refrain from illegal action near the islands, which are claimed by both nations. The contested islands are located east of Taiwan and are administered by Japan, which calls them the Senkaku Islands. China refers to them as the Diaoyu Islands. Japan claims to have had sovereignty over the islands since 1895, while China argues that they were marked as Chinese territory on Japanese maps dated 1783 and 1785. The United States took control over the islands during WWII and handed them over to Japan in 1972. China says that the islands were seized illegally by Japan, while Japan claims that China only became interested in them after shale oil was discovered under the seabed.

china

japan

east china sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, japan, disputed islets, east china sea, chinese coast guards, senkaku islands/ diaoyu islands