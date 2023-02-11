International
Plane Collides With Shuttle Bus at Los Angeles Airport - Video
Plane Collides With Shuttle Bus at Los Angeles Airport - Video
At least five people were injured when a plane collided with a shuttle bus at Los Angeles International Airport, the air harbor said on Saturday.
The reasons behind the incident were not specified.
At least five people were injured when a plane collided with a shuttle bus at Los Angeles International Airport, the air harbor said on Saturday.

"A jet being towed tonight from a gate to a parking area made contact with a shuttle bus, resulting in injuries to about 5 people," the airport said on Twitter, adding that its operation has not been disrupted.

The reasons behind the incident were not specified.
