Plane Collides With Shuttle Bus at Los Angeles Airport - Video

At least five people were injured when a plane collided with a shuttle bus at Los Angeles International Airport, the air harbor said on Saturday.
The reasons behind the incident were not specified.
"A jet being towed tonight from a gate to a parking area made contact with a shuttle bus, resulting in injuries to about 5 people," the airport said on Twitter, adding that its operation has not been disrupted.
