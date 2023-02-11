https://sputniknews.com/20230211/plane-collides-with-shuttle-bus-at-los-angeles-airport---video-1107336608.html

Plane Collides With Shuttle Bus at Los Angeles Airport - Video

At least five people were injured when a plane collided with a shuttle bus at Los Angeles International Airport, the air harbor said on Saturday.

The reasons behind the incident were not specified.

