Indonesia, EAEU May Sign Free-Trade Agreement Within 2 Years, Russian Envoy Says

negotiations on the creation of a free trade area between Indonesia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have already been launched, with a corresponding agreement expected to be signed within two years, Russian Ambassador to Jakarta Lyudmila Vorobieva told Sputnik.

2023-02-11T15:46+0000

asia

indonesia

jakarta

eaeu

free trade agreement

Indonesians are very enthusiastic about the prospects for such cooperation, the diplomat added. In early December 2022, Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Trade Minister Andrey Slepnev said that the EAEU attached great importance to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation with Indonesia, one of the main trading partners in ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific region as a whole. The EAEU, which is made up of five former Soviet countries — Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia — is designed to ensure the free movement of goods, services and labor between member states implemented via common economic policies and regulation in the areas of industry, agriculture, energy, foreign trade and investment.

