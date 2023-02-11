https://sputniknews.com/20230211/caught-in-a-bad-romance-toronto-mayor-resigns-over-affair-with-staffer-1107343928.html
Caught in a Bad Romance: Toronto Mayor Resigns Over Affair With Staffer
Toronto Mayor John Tory has resigned over an affair with a subordinate.
Toronto Mayor John Tory has resigned over an affair with a staffer. The relationship began during the COVID-19 pandemic and ended earlier this year by mutual agreement, he told reporters during a presser. The identity of his paramour has not been revealed, however, according to media reports, she is in her 30s and no longer works in the city administration.The conservative politican has apologized to his family and city residents whom he says he let down.He dubbed his affair a "serious error in judgment," trying to explain it by saying that he and his wife spent a lot of time apart during the pandemic.However, the outgoing mayor will not be leaving politics for good. He stated that he would work with the city administration and his successor as a consultant to ensure an orderly transition to a new administration.John Tory was mayor of Toronto since 2014. He was preceded by Rob Ford, whose mayoral term was marred by numerous scandals, including substance abuse.
Toronto Mayor John Tory has resigned over an affair with a staffer.
The relationship began during the COVID-19 pandemic and ended earlier this year by mutual agreement, he told reporters during a presser. The identity of his paramour
has not been revealed, however, according to media reports, she is in her 30s and no longer works in the city administration.
The conservative politican has apologized to his family and city residents whom he says he let down.
"I am deeply sorry, and I apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto, and to all of those hurt by my actions. Most of all, I apologize to my wife, Barb and to my family who I've let down more than anyone else," he said.
He dubbed his affair a "serious error in judgment
," trying to explain it by saying that he and his wife spent a lot of time apart during the pandemic.
"It came at a time when Barb, my wife of 40-plus years, and I were enduring many lengthy periods apart while I carried out my responsibilities during the pandemic."
However, the outgoing mayor will not be leaving politics for good. He stated that he would work with the city administration and his successor as a consultant to ensure an orderly transition to a new administration.
John Tory was mayor of Toronto since 2014. He was preceded by Rob Ford, whose mayoral term was marred by numerous scandals, including substance abuse.