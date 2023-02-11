International
LIVE: Fourth Rally Against Macron's Pension Reform in Paris
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230211/caught-in-a-bad-romance-toronto-mayor-resigns-over-affair-with-staffer-1107343928.html
Caught in a Bad Romance: Toronto Mayor Resigns Over Affair With Staffer
Caught in a Bad Romance: Toronto Mayor Resigns Over Affair With Staffer
Toronto Mayor John Tory has resigned over an affair with a subordinate.
2023-02-11T15:10+0000
2023-02-11T15:10+0000
americas
toronto
mayor
affair
sex scandal
canada
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0b/1107343701_0:0:3060:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_d3dc2f204bb9117a90d9b459fb323769.jpg
Toronto Mayor John Tory has resigned over an affair with a staffer. The relationship began during the COVID-19 pandemic and ended earlier this year by mutual agreement, he told reporters during a presser. The identity of his paramour has not been revealed, however, according to media reports, she is in her 30s and no longer works in the city administration.The conservative politican has apologized to his family and city residents whom he says he let down.He dubbed his affair a "serious error in judgment," trying to explain it by saying that he and his wife spent a lot of time apart during the pandemic.However, the outgoing mayor will not be leaving politics for good. He stated that he would work with the city administration and his successor as a consultant to ensure an orderly transition to a new administration.John Tory was mayor of Toronto since 2014. He was preceded by Rob Ford, whose mayoral term was marred by numerous scandals, including substance abuse.
https://sputniknews.com/20221218/hot-pursuit-recruits-busted-while-having-sex-at-new-york-police-academy-1105564603.html
americas
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0b/1107343701_329:0:3060:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0792f2ac4c815a0360138da9e76b7534.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sex scandal, toronto mayor resigns over sex scandal, affair, john tory resigns
sex scandal, toronto mayor resigns over sex scandal, affair, john tory resigns

Caught in a Bad Romance: Toronto Mayor Resigns Over Affair With Staffer

15:10 GMT 11.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / USMAN KHANFormer Toronto Mayor John Tory
Former Toronto Mayor John Tory - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / USMAN KHAN
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Despite his resignation, John Tory is not leaving politics completely. The outgoing mayor will work with his successor to assure an orderly transition.
Toronto Mayor John Tory has resigned over an affair with a staffer.
The relationship began during the COVID-19 pandemic and ended earlier this year by mutual agreement, he told reporters during a presser. The identity of his paramour has not been revealed, however, according to media reports, she is in her 30s and no longer works in the city administration.
The conservative politican has apologized to his family and city residents whom he says he let down.
"I am deeply sorry, and I apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto, and to all of those hurt by my actions. Most of all, I apologize to my wife, Barb and to my family who I've let down more than anyone else," he said.
He dubbed his affair a "serious error in judgment," trying to explain it by saying that he and his wife spent a lot of time apart during the pandemic.
"It came at a time when Barb, my wife of 40-plus years, and I were enduring many lengthy periods apart while I carried out my responsibilities during the pandemic."
NYPD Police Car - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2022
Americas
Hot Pursuit: Recruits Busted While Having Sex at New York Police Academy
18 December 2022, 11:27 GMT
However, the outgoing mayor will not be leaving politics for good. He stated that he would work with the city administration and his successor as a consultant to ensure an orderly transition to a new administration.
John Tory was mayor of Toronto since 2014. He was preceded by Rob Ford, whose mayoral term was marred by numerous scandals, including substance abuse.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала