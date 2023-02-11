https://sputniknews.com/20230211/caught-in-a-bad-romance-toronto-mayor-resigns-over-affair-with-staffer-1107343928.html

Caught in a Bad Romance: Toronto Mayor Resigns Over Affair With Staffer

Toronto Mayor John Tory has resigned over an affair with a subordinate.

Toronto Mayor John Tory has resigned over an affair with a staffer. The relationship began during the COVID-19 pandemic and ended earlier this year by mutual agreement, he told reporters during a presser. The identity of his paramour has not been revealed, however, according to media reports, she is in her 30s and no longer works in the city administration.The conservative politican has apologized to his family and city residents whom he says he let down.He dubbed his affair a "serious error in judgment," trying to explain it by saying that he and his wife spent a lot of time apart during the pandemic.However, the outgoing mayor will not be leaving politics for good. He stated that he would work with the city administration and his successor as a consultant to ensure an orderly transition to a new administration.John Tory was mayor of Toronto since 2014. He was preceded by Rob Ford, whose mayoral term was marred by numerous scandals, including substance abuse.

