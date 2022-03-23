https://sputniknews.com/20220323/client-list-of-notorious-sarah-lawrence-college-sex-cult-case-briefly-leaked-by-mistake---report-1094098689.html

Client List of Notorious Sarah Lawrence College 'Sex Cult' Case Briefly Leaked by Mistake - Report

Larry Ray, a con artist and alleged cult leader accused of controlling the lives of a group of Sarah Lawrence College students, is on trial in federal court in... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

A list of purported clients of the student prostitute in the New York City's Sarah Lawrence "sex cult" case was published online on Tuesday, potentially leaving some known names for the public to see, the Daily Mail reported, citing the document.The list, which reportedly includes lawyers, businessmen, and socialites from around the Tri-state area, was brought into evidence under seal in the current trial of suspected cult leader Larry Ray. The 121-name list was pulled down almost as quickly as it was posted, per the outlet.According to the Daily Mail, one of two married couples included was a top executive at The Gap clothing company and her spouse, along with a former judge of the New York State Supreme Court. In the list, there is also reportedly a painter with studios in Manhattan's East Village, an architect who is well-known for his work on college and university campuses, an investment executive who was in pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's infamous little black book of contacts. A hedge fund manager who has donated millions to charity and whose name is on a museum building in New York, a Washington DC lobbyist who has worked for a foreign resistance movement, and an international diamond dealer are said to also be among the names.The document is one of the government exhibits in the federal case against the 62-year-old Ray, who is accused of running a sex cult out of his daughter's dorm room at Sarah Lawrence College in New York. According to the report, Claudia Drury, 31, a former Sarah Lawrence student, produced the list and sent it in an email. Drury has been on the stand testifying against Ray, who she said forced her into becoming a prostitute. A spokesman for the Department of Justice reportedly told journalists that the document, designated as "government exhibit #3217 (GX 3217)" was admitted under seal "per order of the Court," after it was taken off the page.And according to Drury, who allegedly sent the list to the department via an email, although it was not "exhaustive" it contained the names of "all my main clients/regulars and many others."The Case of Sarah Lawrence 'Sex Cult'Drury was one of at least five cult members who met Ray while attending a prestigious liberal arts institution in Bronxville, New York. Ray met the group in the fall of 2010 when he moved into his daughter Talia's on-campus dorm and convinced her pals to spend the summer with him in his downtown apartment.Ray allegedly forced the students to join his "family" as he gained power, sex, and money, forcing one girl into a sex work enterprise so lucrative that she paid him more than $1 million in a single year, according to prosecutors. Drury reportedly resumed her testimony in Manhattan Federal Court last week, telling jurors how Ray's charisma landed her in a psychiatric center and eventually led to a life of prostitution. She detailed how she progressed from being a naive student to soliciting sex and eventually handed over $2.5 million in earnings to Ray, his daughter Talia, and his "lieutenant" and co-accused conspirator Isabella Pollok.Drury allegedly admitted that she had always been uncomfortable and insecure about her body, and that she could not think anyone would find her beautiful. She attributed her decision to have sex with "Sam," a married man from whom Ray bought power tools, to her insecurities and Ray's coercion. Drury commended Ray's selflessness and the claimed psychological "help" he was offering to her and her friends like Santos Rosario, Dan Levin, and Felicia Rosario.On Tuesday, Ray was filmed taken out of court in a stretcher to an ambulance in the middle of witness testimony, for the second time during the trial.Earlier in the trial, prosecutors began their opening statements by asserting that Ray, an ex-convict, had obtained sex, power, and money through "violence, fear, sex, and manipulation." Ray allegedly abused the students after knowing their secrets and fears and winning their trust, "profiting off their labor, their money, and even their bodies," according to prosecution. Ray has been in jail since his arrest in 2020. He is said to be a well-known New York con artist, and he has worked on Wall Street, managed nightclubs, been an FBI informant, and inserted himself into prominent networks by brokering meetings, in addition to serving time in prison for his role in a securities fraud scheme. For his role in that scheme, he had already been sentenced to five years probation. The claims in the most recent instance were detailed in a lengthy article published in 2019 by magazine The Cut, which included statements from some of the cult members.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

