Hot Pursuit: Recruits Busted While Having Sex at New York Police Academy
Hot Pursuit: Recruits Busted While Having Sex at New York Police Academy
The two culprits ended up being suspended after their romp in a bathroom stall at the academy came to light. 18.12.2022, Sputnik International
The New York Police Department has been rocked by a sex scandal after two recruits got caught with their pants down at the premises of the NYPD training academy in Queens.The unlucky couple, 26-year old Javon Latibeaudiere and 21-year old Madelin Ramirez Solano, were busted while having sex in a bathroom stall, a local newspaper reports, citing sources.The lovers, who are apparently engaged in an ongoing relationship with one another, joined the NYPD earlier this year, in July, and both got assigned to a day tour, the newspaper adds.The NYPD seemed rather tight-lipped about the matter, only telling the press that “the two officers are suspended” and that “the matter is under internal review.”A few days prior to the couple’s suspension, however, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said she intends to make some changes to NYPD disciplinary guidelines, the newspaper points out.
11:27 GMT 18.12.2022
NYPD Police Car
NYPD Police Car - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2022
© AP Photo / Scott Roth
The two culprits ended up being suspended after their romp in a bathroom stall at the academy came to light.
The New York Police Department has been rocked by a sex scandal after two recruits got caught with their pants down at the premises of the NYPD training academy in Queens.
The unlucky couple, 26-year old Javon Latibeaudiere and 21-year old Madelin Ramirez Solano, were busted while having sex in a bathroom stall, a local newspaper reports, citing sources.
The lovers, who are apparently engaged in an ongoing relationship with one another, joined the NYPD earlier this year, in July, and both got assigned to a day tour, the newspaper adds.
The NYPD seemed rather tight-lipped about the matter, only telling the press that “the two officers are suspended” and that “the matter is under internal review.”
A few days prior to the couple’s suspension, however, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said she intends to make some changes to NYPD disciplinary guidelines, the newspaper points out.
