https://sputniknews.com/20230210/what-is-pyongyangs-possible-new-icbm-that-was-paraded-to-mark-the-dprks-army-anniversary-1107312080.html

What is Pyongyang’s Possible New ICBM That Was Paraded to Mark the DPRK's Army Anniversary?

What is Pyongyang’s Possible New ICBM That Was Paraded to Mark the DPRK's Army Anniversary?

Despite being under strict international sanctions over its missile and nuclear weapons programs, North Korea goes ahead with its drive to carry out missile tests.

2023-02-10T13:29+0000

2023-02-10T13:29+0000

2023-02-10T13:29+0000

sputnik explains

north korea

pyongyang

icbm

launch

military parade

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0a/1080731923_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_00f725a91b0dd69590bdfd7ecc77cf68.jpg

During a recent nighttime military parade on Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK army, North Korea showed off what analysts believe is the country’s new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). So what is this piece of military hardware all about and how could it boost the North’s defense capability? Sputnik explores. What is the Difference Between Liquid and Solid Fuel ICBMs?Most of the ballistic missiles in North Korea use liquid fuel, which requires them to be loaded with propellant at the launch site, something that is known to be a time-consuming process.It is believed that the use of a solid-fuel ICBM, however, means it will offer greater mobility and reduce launch preparation time regarding the missile.Were New ICBMs Really in Place at Pyongyang Square?During the military march-past, more than four vehicles were seen carrying what appeared to be canisterized new solid-fueled ICBM mock-ups. A South Korean media outlet recalled in this context that North Korea previously showcased canisterized solid-fuel ICBMs, but that the latest parade saw a different type of the missiles.The transporter erector launchers, or TELs, carrying the canisters of the apparent new solid-propellant ICBMs have nine axles, while the TELs for the solid-fuel ICBM unveiled during a previous parade have eight. The extra axle indicates that the carried missile is longer, according to the outlet.Late last year, North Korea tested a “first-of-its-kind” high-thrust solid-fuel engine that appeared aimed at further developing its new solid-fuel ICBM.When is New ICBM Test Expected to Occur?Schmerler told the South Korean outlet that “the reintroduction of a modified solid-fuel ICBM canister, after their [North Korea’s] recent large diameter solid-fuel missile motor test at Sohae, is an additional indication that they intend to diversify their long-range missile force.”“In regards to the new solid-fuel ICBM designs recently paraded, I want to stress that I don’t think these are real missile systems on parade – it’s more reflective of what North Korea is working on in comparison to the past,” Schmerler argued.What is Known About the New ICBM's Characteristics?Detailed performance characteristics of the new ICBM were not availiable, with some media outlets suggesting that the missile will be capable of reaching the US and could be nuclear-tipped.One US media outlet argued that the new ICMB was displayed in a canister launcher, which makes it difficult "to ascertain how far its development has progressed."The Hwasong-17 and the Hwasong-15 ICBMs (both are liquid-fuel) have ranges of 15,000 km (9,320 miles) and 13,000 km (8,000 miles), respectively.A North Korean newspaper, meanwhile, reported that the new ICBMs show off "the epoch-making development of the DPRK’s national defense capability" and the country’s “greatest nuclear attack capabilities.”North Korea, which is currently under strict international sanctions over its missile and nuclear weapons programs, put a moratorium on testing long-range ballistic missiles and nuclear tests after talks between the DPRK's leader Kim Jong-Un and then-US President Donald Trump in late June 2019. A year later, though, Kim announced he was no longer bound by the promise, adding that North Korea “should more actively push forward the project for developing strategic weapons​” amid a US unwillingness to lift sanctions against Pyongyang.In 2022, North Korea reportedly fired more missiles than in any other year on record, at one point launching 23 missiles in a single day.

https://sputniknews.com/20210317/north-korea-may-test-advanced-icbm-in-the-near-future-us-general-claims-1082368655.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220324/north-korea-successfully-tested-hwasong-17-icbm-missile-in-latest-launch-dprk-media-says-1094163558.html

pyongyang

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

north korea's new icbm, north korea's military parade to mark dprk army's 75th founding anniversary, north korea's missile program