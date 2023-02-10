https://sputniknews.com/20230210/oil-prices-rise-as-russia-announces-hefty-output-reduction-1107317866.html

Oil Prices Rise as Russia Announces Hefty Output Reduction

Earlier on Friday, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stressed that Moscow’s move to "voluntarily" reduce oil production by 500,000 barrels per day next month aims to help “restore market relations”

World oil prices have soared following Russia’s announcement of its planned hefty output cuts in February.Brent crude increased by 2.6% on the London Stock Exchange earlier in the day to trade above $86 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate moved above $80 a barrel.He added that when making further decisions, the government would proceed from the current market situation.Novak also warned that introducing price caps on Russian oil and oil products is fraught with negative consequences for the global economy. Trade restrictions imposed by Western countries may further lead to supply shortages and higher prices for these products.The remarks followed the EU's ban on the import of Russian petroleum products coming into force on February 5 as part of last year's Western sanctions package against Russia. Western countries have been seeking ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports, as well as scrap their dependence on Russian fuel since the beginning of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine.In December, the EU, G7 nations and Australia imposed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil, which went into effect on December 5 and will be reviewed every two months to remain at 5% below the International Energy Agency benchmark. Moscow has repeatedly denounced the oil price cap as unacceptable, underlining that the country will never agree to this destruction of market pricing.

