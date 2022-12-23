https://sputniknews.com/20221223/russia-ready-to-cut-oil-production-as-response-measure-to-oil-price-cap-deputy-prime-minister-says-1105716023.html

Russia Ready to Cut Oil Production as Response Measure to Oil Price Cap, Deputy Prime Minister Says

Russia Ready to Cut Oil Production as Response Measure to Oil Price Cap, Deputy Prime Minister Says

Russia Ready to Cut Oil Production as Response Measure to Oil Price Cap, Deputy Prime Minister Says

2022-12-23T04:10+0000

2022-12-23T04:10+0000

2022-12-23T04:29+0000

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107682/42/1076824205_0:235:1920:1315_1920x0_80_0_0_c2202ba5b97d58c1cd310dc15efd4f67.jpg

Russian Vice Prime Minister Alexander Novak has stated that Moscow stands ready to reduce oil production as a response measure to the fuel price cap.According to him, the output could be reduced by 5-7% in early 2023.The statement comes after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Thursday that he would sign a decree on retaliatory measures to the cap on Russian oil prices early next week, in what he described as precautionary measures.The EU’s $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil, which went into effect on December 5, will be reviewed every two months to remain at 5% below the International Energy Agency benchmark. The G7 nations and Australia also capped Russian oil exports at $60 per barrel.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia