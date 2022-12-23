https://sputniknews.com/20221223/russia-ready-to-cut-oil-production-as-response-measure-to-oil-price-cap-deputy-prime-minister-says-1105716023.html
Russia Ready to Cut Oil Production as Response Measure to Oil Price Cap, Deputy Prime Minister Says
Russia Ready to Cut Oil Production as Response Measure to Oil Price Cap, Deputy Prime Minister Says
Russia Ready to Cut Oil Production as Response Measure to Oil Price Cap, Deputy Prime Minister Says
2022-12-23T04:10+0000
2022-12-23T04:10+0000
2022-12-23T04:29+0000
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107682/42/1076824205_0:235:1920:1315_1920x0_80_0_0_c2202ba5b97d58c1cd310dc15efd4f67.jpg
Russian Vice Prime Minister Alexander Novak has stated that Moscow stands ready to reduce oil production as a response measure to the fuel price cap.According to him, the output could be reduced by 5-7% in early 2023.The statement comes after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Thursday that he would sign a decree on retaliatory measures to the cap on Russian oil prices early next week, in what he described as precautionary measures.The EU’s $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil, which went into effect on December 5, will be reviewed every two months to remain at 5% below the International Energy Agency benchmark. The G7 nations and Australia also capped Russian oil exports at $60 per barrel.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107682/42/1076824205_0:0:1920:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_1bccaae07d82add22bc6dcb00557f225.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia
Russia Ready to Cut Oil Production as Response Measure to Oil Price Cap, Deputy Prime Minister Says
04:10 GMT 23.12.2022 (Updated: 04:29 GMT 23.12.2022)
Being updated
The European Union's $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil went into effect on December 5, along with a ban on seaborne exports.
Russian Vice Prime Minister Alexander Novak has stated that Moscow stands ready to reduce oil production as a response measure to the fuel price cap.
According to him, the output could be reduced by 5-7% in early 2023.
The statement comes after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Thursday that he would sign a decree on retaliatory measures to the cap on Russian oil prices early next week, in what he described as precautionary measures.
The EU’s $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil, which went into effect on December 5, will be reviewed every two months to remain at 5% below the International Energy Agency benchmark. The G7 nations and Australia also capped Russian oil exports at $60 per barrel.