IMF: This Year Will Be 'Tougher' Than 2022 for Most of Global Economy
IMF: This Year Will Be 'Tougher' Than 2022 for Most of Global Economy
In October, the IMF slashed its global growth forecast to 2.7 percent, down from 2.9 percent prediction in July, amid negative factors such as the Ukraine conflict and sharply rising interest rates.
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has warned that this year will be “tougher than the year we leave behind” for most of the global economy as the US, the EU and China experienc slowing growth.Speaking to a US media outlet, she argued that one-third of the world’s economies expects to be in recession and that “even countries that are not in recession, it would feel like a recession for hundreds of millions of people.”She added that China, the world’s second-largest economy, is likely to grow at or below global growth for the first time in 40 years as COVID-19 cases surge following the dismantling of its ultra-strict “zero-COVID” policy.Georgieva voiced hope that China’s growth will improve towards the end of the year but added that there are concerns about the country’s longer-term trajectory.According to her, the EU has been especially hard hit by the Ukraine conflict, with half of the bloc expected to be in recession this year. She also suggested that as far as the US economy is concerned, it could avoid a contraction in 2023.“The US is most resilient. The US may avoid recession. We see the labor market remaining quite strong. This is, however, [a] mixed blessing because if the labor market is very strong, the Fed may have to keep interest rates tighter for longer to bring inflation down," she stressed.The remarks came after the IMF predicted that global growth would slow to about 2.7% next year in its World Economic Outlook published in October 2022, 0.2 percent lower than the IMF's July forecast.Aside from the global financial crisis and the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is “the weakest growth profile since 2001,” the IMF noted, arguing that “the worst is yet to come, and for many people, 2023 will feel like a recession.”
IMF: This Year Will Be 'Tougher' Than 2022 for Most of Global Economy
