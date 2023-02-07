https://sputniknews.com/20230207/video-iranian-military-reveals-new-underground-air-base-1107057705.html

Video: Iranian Military Reveals New Underground Air Base

A new air base with a network of underground facilities for its aircraft has been unveiled by the Iranian military, Iranian media reported on Tuesday.

Dubbed “Eagle 44,” the base is reportedly capable of handling a variety of aircraft, both manned and unmanned, including fighter jets and strike aircraft. The Iranian Air Force doesn’t have any large strategic bombers, but uses a number of ground attack jets including the Su-24, Su-22, Mirage F1, and F-4 Phantom.Footage from Iranian media showed the air base in action, with American-made F-4s rolling through the concrete facility. It is clearly made to withstand American “bunker-buster” bombs designed to penetrate ordinary reinforced structures and those just beneath the surface."It is one of the army's most important air force bases, with fighters equipped with long-range cruise missiles and built in the depths of earth,” Iranian news said.According to Iranian media, Eagle 44 isn’t the Iranian military’s first underground air base.Other countries use underground bases, too, including Sweden and China, both of which have naval bases cut into mountains from the sea. Switzerland, mountainous and defense-minded like Iran, has also concealed air bases underground in mountainsides.

