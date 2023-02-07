https://sputniknews.com/20230207/ancient-city-of-aleppo-minaret-of-great-mosque-damaged-by-earthquake-reports-resident-1107056437.html

Ancient City of Aleppo, Minaret of Great Mosque Damaged by Earthquake, Reports Resident

The Ancient City of Aleppo, including the minaret of the citadel's Great Mosque, as well as its towers and walls, were seriously damaged in the earthquake, a local resident told Sputnik on Tuesday.

2023-02-07T21:08+0000

2023-02-07T21:08+0000

2023-02-07T21:08+0000

On Monday, a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks, followed by another earthquake, rattled parts of Turkey and Syria, toppling thousands of homes and killing over 6,000 in both countries.He added that other buildings of the Ancient City were damaged as well."There is a very old mosque 50 meters from the citadel... Its minaret collapsed," the resident said. In Aleppo's historical center, rescue teams are still clearing debris and searching for survivors, the resident added.Earlier in the day, UNESCO said it would invite its experts to assess the damage caused by the earthquake to objects of cultural heritage in Turkey and Syria, including the fortress of Gaziantep and the citadel of Aleppo.In 1986, Aleppo's citadel was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site among other monuments of the Ancient City.

