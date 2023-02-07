International
Search For Survivors and Debris Removal Continues in Turkey and Syria
Search For Survivors and Debris Removal Continues in Turkey and Syria
Early on Monday, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria.
According to the latest data, 3,381 people were killed and more than 20,000 have been injured in Turkey. In Syria, the number of fatalities is more than 700 with more than 1,430 injured. Many countries have sent rescue teams to Turkey after the earthquake.Below is Sputnik's gallery of the terrifying destruction the catastrophe has wrought in Turkey and Syria:
Early in the morning of Monday 6 February, an earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the earthquake was the most powerful to hit his country in more than eight decades.
According to the latest data, 3,381 people were killed and more than 20,000 have been injured in Turkey. In Syria, the number of fatalities is more than 700 with more than 1,430 injured. Many countries have sent rescue teams to Turkey after the earthquake.
Below is Sputnik's gallery of the terrifying destruction the catastrophe has wrought in Turkey and Syria:
© AP Photo / Khalil Hamra

A man searches for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey on Monday 6 February 2023. A powerful quake knocked down several buildings in south-east Turkey and Syria causing thousands of casualties.

A man searches for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey on Monday 6 February 2023. A powerful quake knocked down several buildings in south-east Turkey and Syria causing thousands of casualties. - Sputnik International
1/12
© AP Photo / Khalil Hamra

A man searches for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey on Monday 6 February 2023. A powerful quake knocked down several buildings in south-east Turkey and Syria causing thousands of casualties.

© Sputnik / Sertac Kayar / Go to the mediabank

A building destroyed by an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey on Monday 6 February 2023.

A building destroyed by an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey on Monday 6 February 2023. - Sputnik International
2/12
© Sputnik / Sertac Kayar
/
Go to the mediabank

A building destroyed by an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey on Monday 6 February 2023.

© AP Photo / Mustafa Karali

A young woman removes debris from a destroyed building as she searches for people with emergency teams in Gaziantep, Turkey on Monday 6 February 2023.

A young woman removes debris from a destroyed building as she searches for people with emergency teams in Gaziantep, Turkey on Monday 6 February 2023. - Sputnik International
3/12
© AP Photo / Mustafa Karali

A young woman removes debris from a destroyed building as she searches for people with emergency teams in Gaziantep, Turkey on Monday 6 February 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Omar Haj Kadour

Residents search for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings after an earthquake in the town of Besnaya in Syria's rebel-held north-western Idlib province on the border with Turkey on 6 February 2023.

Residents search for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings after an earthquake in the town of Besnaya in Syria&#x27;s rebel-held north-western Idlib province on the border with Turkey on 6 February 2023. - Sputnik International
4/12
© AFP 2023 / Omar Haj Kadour

Residents search for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings after an earthquake in the town of Besnaya in Syria's rebel-held north-western Idlib province on the border with Turkey on 6 February 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Adem Altan

Rescuers search for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east on 6 February 2023.

Rescuers search for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country&#x27;s south-east on 6 February 2023. - Sputnik International
5/12
© AFP 2023 / Adem Altan

Rescuers search for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east on 6 February 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Omar Haj Kadour

An aerial view showing residents searching for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings after an earthquake in the town of Besnia near the town of Harim, in Syria's rebel-held north-western Idlib province on the border with Turkey on 6 February 2023.

An aerial view showing residents searching for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings after an earthquake in the town of Besnia near the town of Harim, in Syria&#x27;s rebel-held north-western Idlib province on the border with Turkey on 6 February 2023. - Sputnik International
6/12
© AFP 2023 / Omar Haj Kadour

An aerial view showing residents searching for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings after an earthquake in the town of Besnia near the town of Harim, in Syria's rebel-held north-western Idlib province on the border with Turkey on 6 February 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Can Erok

A woman is traumatized as rescuers search for survivors through the rubble of collapsed buildings in Adana, Turkey on 6 February 2023 after a 7,8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east.

A woman is traumatized as rescuers search for survivors through the rubble of collapsed buildings in Adana, Turkey on 6 February 2023 after a 7,8-magnitude earthquake struck the country&#x27;s south-east. - Sputnik International
7/12
© AFP 2023 / Can Erok

A woman is traumatized as rescuers search for survivors through the rubble of collapsed buildings in Adana, Turkey on 6 February 2023 after a 7,8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east.

© AFP 2023 / Muhammad Haj Hadour

White Helmet rescue workers search for victims and survivors in the rubble of collapsed buildings, after an earthquake struck the town of Sarmada in the countryside of Syria's north-western Idlib province, early on 6 February 2023.

White Helmet rescue workers search for victims and survivors in the rubble of collapsed buildings, after an earthquake struck the town of Sarmada in the countryside of Syria&#x27;s north-western Idlib province, early on 6 February 2023. - Sputnik International
8/12
© AFP 2023 / Muhammad Haj Hadour

White Helmet rescue workers search for victims and survivors in the rubble of collapsed buildings, after an earthquake struck the town of Sarmada in the countryside of Syria's north-western Idlib province, early on 6 February 2023.

© AP Photo / Omar Sanadiki

Syrian Civil Defense workers and security forces search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings, in Aleppo, Syria on Monday 6 February 2023.

Syrian Civil Defense workers and security forces search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings, in Aleppo, Syria on Monday 6 February 2023. - Sputnik International
9/12
© AP Photo / Omar Sanadiki

Syrian Civil Defense workers and security forces search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings, in Aleppo, Syria on Monday 6 February 2023.

© AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed

Civil defense workers and residents search the rubble of collapsed buildings in the town of Harem near the Turkish border, in Syria's Idlib province on Monday 6 February 2023.

Civil defense workers and residents search the rubble of collapsed buildings in the town of Harem near the Turkish border, in Syria&#x27;s Idlib province on Monday 6 February 2023. - Sputnik International
10/12
© AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed

Civil defense workers and residents search the rubble of collapsed buildings in the town of Harem near the Turkish border, in Syria's Idlib province on Monday 6 February 2023.

© AP Photo / Mustafa Karali

People and emergency teams search for people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaziantep, Turkey on Monday 6 February 2023.

People and emergency teams search for people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaziantep, Turkey on Monday 6 February 2023. - Sputnik International
11/12
© AP Photo / Mustafa Karali

People and emergency teams search for people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaziantep, Turkey on Monday 6 February 2023.

© AP Photo / Mustafa Karali

A woman removes debris from a destroyed building as she searches for people with emergency teams in Gaziantep, Turkey on Monday 6 February 2023.

A woman removes debris from a destroyed building as she searches for people with emergency teams in Gaziantep, Turkey on Monday 6 February 2023. - Sputnik International
12/12
© AP Photo / Mustafa Karali

A woman removes debris from a destroyed building as she searches for people with emergency teams in Gaziantep, Turkey on Monday 6 February 2023.

