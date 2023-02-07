https://sputniknews.com/20230207/search-for-survivors-and-debris-removal-continues-in-turkey-and-syria-1107033981.html

Search For Survivors and Debris Removal Continues in Turkey and Syria

Early on Monday, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria.

According to the latest data, 3,381 people were killed and more than 20,000 have been injured in Turkey. In Syria, the number of fatalities is more than 700 with more than 1,430 injured. Many countries have sent rescue teams to Turkey after the earthquake.Below is Sputnik's gallery of the terrifying destruction the catastrophe has wrought in Turkey and Syria:

