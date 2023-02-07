Search For Survivors and Debris Removal Continues in Turkey and Syria
A man searches for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey on Monday 6 February 2023. A powerful quake knocked down several buildings in south-east Turkey and Syria causing thousands of casualties.
A building destroyed by an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey on Monday 6 February 2023.
A young woman removes debris from a destroyed building as she searches for people with emergency teams in Gaziantep, Turkey on Monday 6 February 2023.
Residents search for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings after an earthquake in the town of Besnaya in Syria's rebel-held north-western Idlib province on the border with Turkey on 6 February 2023.
Rescuers search for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east on 6 February 2023.
An aerial view showing residents searching for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings after an earthquake in the town of Besnia near the town of Harim, in Syria's rebel-held north-western Idlib province on the border with Turkey on 6 February 2023.
A woman is traumatized as rescuers search for survivors through the rubble of collapsed buildings in Adana, Turkey on 6 February 2023 after a 7,8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east.
White Helmet rescue workers search for victims and survivors in the rubble of collapsed buildings, after an earthquake struck the town of Sarmada in the countryside of Syria's north-western Idlib province, early on 6 February 2023.
Syrian Civil Defense workers and security forces search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings, in Aleppo, Syria on Monday 6 February 2023.
Civil defense workers and residents search the rubble of collapsed buildings in the town of Harem near the Turkish border, in Syria's Idlib province on Monday 6 February 2023.
People and emergency teams search for people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaziantep, Turkey on Monday 6 February 2023.
A woman removes debris from a destroyed building as she searches for people with emergency teams in Gaziantep, Turkey on Monday 6 February 2023.
