Actor Accused of Cannibalism Reveals He Was Sexually Abused by Pastor as Teenager

Armie Hammer broke his silence more than two years after finding himself in the epicenter of a scandal involving allegations of rape, sexual abuse, and cannibalistic fantasies.

Armie Hammer broke his silence more than two years after finding himself in the epicenter of a scandal involving allegations of rape, sexual abuse, and cannibalistic fantasies.In a wide-ranging interview with a US weekly, Hammer denied any criminal wrongdoing, arguing that all the sexual encounters with women accusing him of sexual abuse were consensual. "Every single thing was discussed beforehand. I have never thrust this on someone unexpectedly. Never. That’s a very important part of the BDSM world. The consent. Because you’re doing things that are pushing envelopes. You’re doing things that are beyond the [realm of] ‘Let’s have missionary sex with the lights off.’ You have to have that trust. You have to have that vulnerability with someone. You have to have that aspect of ‘I am willingly giving my control over to this person,'" he continued.He, however, admitted to emotionally abusing his ex-partners, and revealed that he attempted suicide in February 2021 after facing multiple accusations, which led to his career downfall."I just walked out into the ocean and swam out as far as I could and hoped that either I drowned, or was hit by a boat, or eaten by a shark. Then I realized that my kids were still on shore, and that I couldn’t do that to my kids," the actor told the publication. At the time, he was quarantining in the Cayman Islands with his children.The 36-year-old actor also revealed that he had been molested by a pastor when he was only 13. This trauma, he said, prompted his interest in BDSM.The account was confirmed by his godmother, with Hammer saying that he had also confided in an older friend, who has since died, about being sexually abused as a teenager. He went on to explain that the abuse he had suffered as a teen "set a dangerous precedent in my life," and his "sexual interests became about being in control, because being out of control was very dangerous for me and very uncomfortable."He also spoke about the possibility of making a Hollywood comeback, saying that no one "will hire me, no one will insure me. I can't get bonded for a project -- nothing."Nearly three years ago, Hammer’s wife, Elizabeth Chambers, filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. Months later, accusations of sexual and emotional abuse, and messages allegedly sent by Hammer on social media, which detailed sexual fantasies - from rape to cannibalism - were leaked online by an anonymous account. At the time, the actor blasted the allegations as "vicious and spurious online attacks against me." After the graphic messages were leaked, other women came forward with allegations that they had been sexually abused by the actor.Hammer has since been dropped from or had to exit multiple projects, including "Shotgun Wedding," starring JLO, "The Offer," limited series "Gaslit" and the Broadway play "The Minutes." Hammer was also dropped by talent agency, WME, while his personal publicist also stepped down.

