Actor Accused of Cannibalism Reveals He Was Sexually Abused by Pastor as Teenager
Armie Hammer broke his silence more than two years after finding himself in the epicenter of a scandal involving allegations of rape, sexual abuse, and cannibalistic fantasies.
Actor Accused of Cannibalism Reveals He Was Sexually Abused by Pastor as Teenager
The star of The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and the Social Network has been accused of sexually abusing several women and expressing cannibalistic sexual fantasies online, with one woman telling a tabloid that the actor wanted to break her ribs and "barbecue and eat" her.
Armie Hammer broke his silence more than two years after finding himself in the epicenter of a scandal involving allegations of rape, sexual abuse, and cannibalistic fantasies.
In a wide-ranging interview with a US weekly
, Hammer denied any criminal wrongdoing, arguing that all the sexual encounters with women accusing him of sexual abuse were consensual.
"Every single thing was discussed beforehand. I have never thrust this on someone unexpectedly. Never. That’s a very important part of the BDSM world. The consent. Because you’re doing things that are pushing envelopes. You’re doing things that are beyond the [realm of] ‘Let’s have missionary sex with the lights off.’ You have to have that trust. You have to have that vulnerability with someone. You have to have that aspect of ‘I am willingly giving my control over to this person,'" he continued.
He, however, admitted to emotionally abusing his ex-partners, and revealed that he attempted suicide in February 2021 after facing multiple accusations, which led to his career downfall.
"I just walked out into the ocean and swam out as far as I could and hoped that either I drowned, or was hit by a boat, or eaten by a shark. Then I realized that my kids were still on shore, and that I couldn’t do that to my kids," the actor told the publication. At the time, he was quarantining in the Cayman Islands with his children.
The 36-year-old actor also revealed that he had been molested by a pastor when he was only 13. This trauma, he said, prompted his interest in BDSM.
"What that did for me was it introduced sexuality into my life in a way that it was completely out of my control. I was powerless in the situation. I had no agency in the situation," Hammer elaborated. "Sexuality was introduced to me in a scary way where I had no control. My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually."
The account was confirmed by his godmother, with Hammer saying that he had also confided in an older friend, who has since died, about being sexually abused as a teenager.
He went on to explain that the abuse he had suffered as a teen "set a dangerous precedent in my life," and his "sexual interests became about being in control, because being out of control was very dangerous for me and very uncomfortable."
29 January 2021, 11:21 GMT
He also spoke about the possibility of making a Hollywood comeback, saying that no one "will hire me, no one will insure me. I can't get bonded for a project -- nothing."
"And no one will touch me because if they hire me, then they are the people who support abusers. And then they’re liable to get canceled themselves because this fire that is burning itself through town—when they throw someone like me on the fire to protect themselves, what they don’t realize is happening is all they’re doing is making the fire bigger. And that fire is now out of control and it’s going to burn everyone. And they’re just continually throwing people on it as sacrifices to protect themselves."
Nearly three years ago, Hammer’s wife, Elizabeth Chambers, filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. Months later, accusations of sexual and emotional abuse, and messages allegedly sent by Hammer on social media, which detailed sexual fantasies - from rape to cannibalism - were leaked online by an anonymous account. At the time, the actor blasted the allegations as "vicious and spurious online attacks against me." After the graphic messages were leaked, other women came forward with allegations that they had been sexually abused by the actor.
Hammer has since been dropped from or had to exit multiple projects, including "Shotgun Wedding," starring JLO, "The Offer," limited series "Gaslit" and the Broadway play "The Minutes." Hammer was also dropped by talent agency, WME, while his personal publicist also stepped down.