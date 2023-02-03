International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputniknews.com/20230203/unsanitary-japanese-sushi-prank-sends-ripples-across-stock-market-1106959358.html
Unsanitary Japanese Sushi Prank Sends Ripples Across Stock Market
Unsanitary Japanese Sushi Prank Sends Ripples Across Stock Market
The affected company has already filed a complaint with the police, and the restaurant where the teenage prankster was filmed has reportedly taken steps to... 03.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-03T18:35+0000
2023-02-03T18:35+0000
asia
sushi
restaurant
prank
video
consequences
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/03/1106959546_0:67:1920:1147_1920x0_80_0_0_8409a0f955a12ad42cc9f8843d7b29b7.jpg
Shares prices of prominent Japanese restaurant chain Sushiro dropped by five percent after videos showing unhygienic pranks being pulled at their sushi conveyor belt outlets went viral.In one video, apparently recorded at a Sushiro venue in the city of Gifu, a teenager licks the top part of a communal soy sauce bottle before taking a teacup off a nearby shelf, licking the cup’s rim and placing it back. The teenager can also be seen licking his finger and then using that finger to touch a slice of sushi moving past him on a conveyor belt.Other similar videos appear to show customers putting wasabi on sushi that moves past them, licking the spoon in a communal green tea powder container or even quietly stealing small bites of food.While these videos do not seem to indicate the emergence of a widespread trend, they were followed by what some media outlets described as an “uproar” in Japan.Sushiro has already issued a statement saying that the teen behind the original video and his parents have apologized and that the company has issued a formal police complaint.The outlet where the aforementioned incident occurred has also reportedly cleaned all of their cups and replaced all soy sauce bottles at the venue, the company said as quoted by local media sources.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/03/1106959546_152:0:1769:1213_1920x0_80_0_0_8777f7f117b065267761d95ac30ff2a9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sushi, restaurant, prank, video, consequences
sushi, restaurant, prank, video, consequences

Unsanitary Japanese Sushi Prank Sends Ripples Across Stock Market

18:35 GMT 03.02.2023
CC0 / Pixabay/Mayorga-Photo / Sushi
Sushi - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2023
CC0 / Pixabay/Mayorga-Photo /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The affected company has already filed a complaint with the police, and the restaurant where the teenage prankster was filmed has reportedly taken steps to deal with the issue.
Shares prices of prominent Japanese restaurant chain Sushiro dropped by five percent after videos showing unhygienic pranks being pulled at their sushi conveyor belt outlets went viral.
In one video, apparently recorded at a Sushiro venue in the city of Gifu, a teenager licks the top part of a communal soy sauce bottle before taking a teacup off a nearby shelf, licking the cup’s rim and placing it back. The teenager can also be seen licking his finger and then using that finger to touch a slice of sushi moving past him on a conveyor belt.
Other similar videos appear to show customers putting wasabi on sushi that moves past them, licking the spoon in a communal green tea powder container or even quietly stealing small bites of food.
While these videos do not seem to indicate the emergence of a widespread trend, they were followed by what some media outlets described as an “uproar” in Japan.
Sushiro has already issued a statement saying that the teen behind the original video and his parents have apologized and that the company has issued a formal police complaint.
"We will continue to respond firmly with both criminal and civil cases," the firm said.
The outlet where the aforementioned incident occurred has also reportedly cleaned all of their cups and replaced all soy sauce bottles at the venue, the company said as quoted by local media sources.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала