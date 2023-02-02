https://sputniknews.com/20230202/russias-lavrov-says-algeria-among-leading-contenders-for-brics-membership-1106906259.html

Russia's Lavrov Says Algeria Among 'Leading Contenders' for BRICS Membership

Russia's Lavrov Says Algeria Among 'Leading Contenders' for BRICS Membership

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday that Algeria was one of the leading candidates for joining BRICS amid the alliance's efforts to develop common approaches to admitting new members.

2023-02-02T06:40+0000

2023-02-02T06:40+0000

2023-02-02T06:40+0000

africa

brics

russia

sergey lavrov

algeria

membership

cooperation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106635618_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cff89cfbf3cae729edfa849bd29315ad.jpg

In November, Algeria submitted the official application to join BRICS. In December, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune expressed the hope that his country could join the alliance in 2023.The minister noted that it was necessary to find a format for expanding the alliance that would reflect legitimate interests of the members in promoting justice and democracy in international relations. He stressed that the format had no place for hegemony, as opposed to those the US built under the slogan of "globalization" while abusing the role of the dollar as the global currency and creating other monopolies.Lavrov also said that Algeria would not "obey instructions that directly contradict its national interests" when talking about Washington's pressure on countries to impose sanctions against Russia. A group of US congressmen had earlier asked US State Secretary Antony Blinken to "punish" Algeria for refusing to support sanctions against Russia, the minister recalled.BRICS is an association of the world's major developing economies which was formed in 2006 to enhance cooperation among these nations and elaborate common approaches to global economic challenges. The association comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa but is looking to accept new members. Potential candidates for accession are Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Algeria and Turkey.

https://sputniknews.com/20230201/south-africa-hosts-first-brics-meeting-of-2023-ahead-of-summit-1106886401.html

africa

russia

algeria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics, algeria, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, brics membership, cooperation