Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, following the request from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics to protect their citizens in the wake of increased attacks from Kiev.

Since October 2022, the Russian military has been performing precision strikes on Ukrainian military and energy infrastructure in response to Ukrainian terrorist attacks on Russian territory, particularly the bombing of the Crimean Bridge carried out by Ukrainian intelligence services.

Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in regions of Ukraine every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.

The United States and western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation.

Last week, Germany pledged to send 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, after being repeatedly urged to do so by some of its EU and NATO allies. The United States said it would send Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks and eight M88 recovery vehicles, noting that the delivery would take considerable time.