Russian Forces Take Vuhledar City in DPR in Semicircle - DPR Head's Adviser

The Russian military has taken the city of Vuhledar in the Donetsk People's Republic in a semicircle and is liberating the city as they did in the city of Artemivsk, Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to acting DPR head Denis Pushilin, has told Sputnik.

"In Vuhledar, there is a gradual encirclement of the city. It is already actually in a semicircle from the east and southeast. The capture of the city follows the same pattern as in Artemivsk - to take the city 'in pincers,'" Kimakovsky said. The official added that Kiev had significant difficulties in supplying ammunition and deploying additional forces in the city because the Russian military has taken under fire control of the highway from Krasnoarmiisk to Vuhledar. Pushilin said on Tuesday that Ukrainian troops have entrenched at industrial facilities in Vuhledar and have yet to receive orders to retreat.Moments prior, Kimakovsky stated that Russian forces had gained a foothold in Artemivsk, and that Russian artillery was controlling all approaches of the city.Artemivsk is located north of Donetsk in the Kiev-controlled part of the DPR and is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in Donbass.Earlier in January, Russia gained control over the strategic city of Soledar, about six miles from Artemivsk, securing the ground to attempt an encirclement of the Ukrainian troops stationed there. The capture of Soledar has opened the way to the bridgehead of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, which can become a turning point in wrestling control over the entire territory of DPR from Ukraine, according to Pushilin.

