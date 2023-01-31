https://sputniknews.com/20230131/reports-english-actor-idris-elba-to-open-film-studio-in-tanzania-1106857292.html

Reports: English Actor Idris Elba to Open Film Studio in Tanzania

Idris Elba, British actor with African roots, has discussed plans to open a a film studio in Tanzania with the country's President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Idris Elba, a British actor with African roots, has discussed plans to open a a film studio in Tanzania with the country's President Samia Suluhu Hassan. This was reportedly announced by Zuhura Yunus, Tanzania's director of presidential communicationsSamia Suluhu Hassan became the first female president of Tanzania on March 19, 2021. Her leadership has been marked by a series of reforms in domestic and foreign policy, as well as investment and trade.Although he is planning to cooperate with East Africa, Elba himself is of West African descent. He was born in London in 1972 to a Sierra Leonean Creole father and a Ghanaian mother. His parents married in Sierra Leone and later moved to the United Kingdom.The actor has received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor for his main role in the British crime series Luther (2010–2019). He is also known for his role as Nelson Mandela in the biopic Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013) and the antagonist Stringer Bell in the HBO series The Wire (2002–2004).

