Reports: English Actor Idris Elba to Open Film Studio in Tanzania

Idris Elba, a British actor with African roots, has discussed plans to open a a film studio in Tanzania with the country's President Samia Suluhu Hassan. This was reportedly announced by Zuhura Yunus, Tanzania's director of presidential communications
Elba met with Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan on the side-lines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which took place on 16-20 January.
Idris Elba, a British actor with African roots, has discussed plans to open a a film studio in Tanzania with the country's President Samia Suluhu Hassan. This was reportedly announced by Zuhura Yunus, Tanzania's director of presidential communications
"The president met with Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, they are keen to invest in a film studio in Tanzania. The talks are in the initial stage but if everything goes well then the studio will benefit not only Tanzania but east and central Africa," the presidential aide reportedly said.
Samia Suluhu Hassan became the first female president of Tanzania on March 19, 2021. Her leadership has been marked by a series of reforms in domestic
and foreign
policy, as well as investment and trade.
Although he is planning to cooperate with East Africa, Elba himself is of West African descent. He was born in London in 1972 to a Sierra Leonean Creole father and a Ghanaian mother. His parents married in Sierra Leone and later moved to the United Kingdom.
The actor has received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor for his main role in the British crime series Luther (2010–2019). He is also known for his role as Nelson Mandela in the biopic Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013) and the antagonist Stringer Bell in the HBO series The Wire (2002–2004).