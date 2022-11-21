https://sputniknews.com/20221121/tanzanian-president-declares-foreign-policy-changes-amid-wrenching-politics-of-superpower-states-1104479032.html

Tanzanian President Declares Foreign Policy Changes Amid 'Wrenching Politics' of Superpower States

Tanzanian President Declares Foreign Policy Changes Amid 'Wrenching Politics' of Superpower States

In this article you can learn why Tanzanian president declared foreign policy changes

2022-11-21T10:24+0000

2022-11-21T10:24+0000

2022-11-21T10:24+0000

africa

africa

east africa

tanzania

president

foreign policy

changes

samia suluhu hassan

diaspora

amendments

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104478846_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c420097522cc0282baecd6b05d2355b5.jpg

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced amendments to her nation's foreign policy amid the political, social and economic changes in the world and the unfolding attempts of the superpowers to drag Africa into their "wrenching politics."Speaking about the changes, the president also stated that the global economy is experiencing the shift of its main economic activities to Asia, which currently accounts for about 40 percent of world production.She told envoys that they should think how Tanzania could possibly benefit from the rise of the Asian economies.The head of state emphasized that the changes “should also reflect on what is happening within the East African block,” which has expanded from five members to seven after the recent admission of South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).Additionally, Suluhu underlined the country's commitment to the implementation of the blue economy - the sustainable use of ocean resources.Suluhu also spoke about the Tanzanian diaspora in other nations whose contribution to the country’s economy is estimated to have risen from $400 million in 2020 to $569.3 million in 2022.The president also pointed out that Swahili is a thriving language with a rapidly growing number of speakers. It is estimated to account for more than 200 million speakers in over 14 countries.Notably, discussions of Tanzania's new foreign policy were held in the presence of all 45 Tanzanian envoys that represent different countries abroad.Earlier this month, Samia Suluhu Hassan paid a state visit to China. According to a joint statement based on the results of the visit, the two countries agreed to promote industrial complementarity and production capacity cooperation, with a focus on energy and mineral development, processing and manufacturing, green development, and the digital economy. Furthermore, China marked its plans to assist Tanzania in developing infrastructure and maritime trade.According to the Tanzanian government's spokesperson, in addition to other deals in the agricultural and transportation sectors, the two countries also agreed on the transportation of avocados, worth $56.72 million, the Chinese-funded expansion of the Zanzibar Airport, and financial assistance worth 100 million yuan ($13.9 million).In addition to developing bilateral relations with Asian countries, Tanzania's president is working on the advancement of regional cooperation, including in the defense sphere. In particular, in late September, Tanzania and Mozambique signed a deal for joint security and defense cooperation. The deal is focused on addressing the Islamist insurgency on their mutual border.Moreover, in early October, Samia Suluhu and Kenyan president William Ruto agreed to fast-track construction of a new gas pipeline connecting the Tanzanian port city of Dar es Salaam to Mombasa, Kenya’s main port. The pipeline will allow Tanzania to transport its gas to Kenya and give the possibility of its further use for power generation, cooking and heating.

https://sputniknews.com/20221119/construction-of-road-between-kenya-and-tanzania-launched-by-kenyan-president-1104439165.html

africa

east africa

tanzania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Olga Borodkina

Olga Borodkina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Olga Borodkina

foreign policy, tanzania, samia suluhu hassan, foreign strategy of tanzania, amendments to tanzania's foreign policy