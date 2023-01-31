https://sputniknews.com/20230131/ice-storm-causes-thousands-of-canceled-delayed-flights-across-us-south-1106868321.html

Ice Storm Causes Thousands of Canceled, Delayed Flights Across US South

Ice Storm Causes Thousands of Canceled, Delayed Flights Across US South

Another winter storm has canceled or delayed thousands of flights in the United States, with most of the trouble concentrated in Texas but problems could be found on Tuesday across the South.

2023-01-31T22:26+0000

2023-01-31T22:26+0000

2023-01-31T22:19+0000

americas

winter storm

us

texas

flight cancellations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101763/02/1017630293_0:80:765:510_1920x0_80_0_0_9941974624014e06c079d09fbdaa6c86.jpg

Another winter storm has canceled or delayed thousands of flights in the United States, with most of the trouble concentrated in Texas but problems could be found on Tuesday across the South.The system has brought vast amounts of ice, sleet, and freezing rain to the Great Plains and southern Appalachia, paralyzing land travel as well as air. Sleet is rain that has frozen while falling, turning it into tiny ice pellets, while freezing rain falls as liquid rain, but freezes upon contact with colder surfaces, creating a highly dangerous layer of ice on anything it touches.The delays come after a month of trouble with US air travel, first caused by another winter storm across the Great Plains late last month, then by a collapse of the country’s flight management software that was initially blamed on foreign saboteurs before being discovered to have been human error by US staff.

americas

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

ice storm, flight cancellations, flight delays, us south