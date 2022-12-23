https://sputniknews.com/20221223/over-4000-us-flights-canceled-or-delayed-due-to-severe-winter-weather-1105732583.html

Over 4,000 US Flights Canceled or Delayed Due to Severe Winter Weather

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – More than 4,000 US flights were canceled or delayed on Friday due to severe winter weather in most of the country, the FlightAware.com... 23.12.2022, Sputnik International

Another 1,400 flights were delayed, it added. Well over 300 flights were canceled in such airports as LaGuardia near New York City, Settle-Tacoma International in the state of Washington, as well as in Detroit and both airports in Chicago. In the US capital area, more than 170 flights, or almost 20%, were canceled in the Reagan National Airport. Almost 140 flights were canceled in two other airports in the region – Baltimore-Washington and Dulles International. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a warning about heavy snow, strong winds and life-threatening cold for the central and eastern US. Over 200 million people, or roughly 60% of the US population, are under winter weather warnings or advisories across the country, it added.

