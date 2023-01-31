International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230131/former-brazilian-president-bolsonaro-applying-for-us-visa-amid-legal-concerns-reports-say-1106842335.html
Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro Applying for US Visa Amid Legal Concerns, Reports Say
Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro Applying for US Visa Amid Legal Concerns, Reports Say
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is seeking a visitor visa for the United States amid accusations of wrongdoing in his native country, media reported, citing a Bolsonaro attorney
2023-01-31T02:43+0000
2023-01-31T04:44+0000
americas
jair bolsonaro
brazil
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/09/1106178022_0:0:2915:1640_1920x0_80_0_0_94324887865d3c6baea815fae2225841.jpg
US authorities received an application on Friday from Bolsonaro for a six-month visitor visa, the report said on Monday. Felipe Alexandre, a lawyer representing Bolsonaro, reportedly said that the former president is likely to stay in the US state of Florida. Bolsonaro faces allegations of responsibility for riots in Brasilia earlier this month by supporters of the former president who rejected his defeat by new president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro also faces allegations of wrongdoing during his time as head of state. Bolsonaro has been staying in the US on a visa reserved for diplomats and other top government officials, which expired on the day he left office, although it has a 30-day grace period, the report said. Bolsonaro’s presence in the US led 41 Democratic lawmakers to sign a letter urging the Biden administration to revoke his visa. Alexandre denied any evidence of Bolsonaro committing a crime related to the Brasilia riots, the report added.
americas
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/09/1106178022_323:0:2915:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_ded9c5ed9b99b73a8fe02ec1f3975a80.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jair bolsonaro is seeking a visitor visa, responsibility for riots in brasilia
jair bolsonaro is seeking a visitor visa, responsibility for riots in brasilia

Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro Applying for US Visa Amid Legal Concerns, Reports Say

02:43 GMT 31.01.2023 (Updated: 04:44 GMT 31.01.2023)
© Sputnik / Ramil SitdikovBrazil's then-President Jair Bolsonaro waits before a family photo at the 11th BRICS leaders summit, in Brazilia, Brazil.
Brazil's then-President Jair Bolsonaro waits before a family photo at the 11th BRICS leaders summit, in Brazilia, Brazil. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2023
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is seeking a visitor visa for the United States amid accusations of wrongdoing in his native country, media reported, citing a Bolsonaro attorney.
US authorities received an application on Friday from Bolsonaro for a six-month visitor visa, the report said on Monday. Felipe Alexandre, a lawyer representing Bolsonaro, reportedly said that the former president is likely to stay in the US state of Florida.
Bolsonaro faces allegations of responsibility for riots in Brasilia earlier this month by supporters of the former president who rejected his defeat by new president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro also faces allegations of wrongdoing during his time as head of state.
Bolsonaro has been staying in the US on a visa reserved for diplomats and other top government officials, which expired on the day he left office, although it has a 30-day grace period, the report said. Bolsonaro’s presence in the US led 41 Democratic lawmakers to sign a letter urging the Biden administration to revoke his visa.
Alexandre denied any evidence of Bolsonaro committing a crime related to the Brasilia riots, the report added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала