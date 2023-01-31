https://sputniknews.com/20230131/former-brazilian-president-bolsonaro-applying-for-us-visa-amid-legal-concerns-reports-say-1106842335.html
Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro Applying for US Visa Amid Legal Concerns, Reports Say
Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro Applying for US Visa Amid Legal Concerns, Reports Say
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is seeking a visitor visa for the United States amid accusations of wrongdoing in his native country, media reported, citing a Bolsonaro attorney
2023-01-31T02:43+0000
2023-01-31T02:43+0000
2023-01-31T04:44+0000
americas
jair bolsonaro
brazil
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/09/1106178022_0:0:2915:1640_1920x0_80_0_0_94324887865d3c6baea815fae2225841.jpg
US authorities received an application on Friday from Bolsonaro for a six-month visitor visa, the report said on Monday. Felipe Alexandre, a lawyer representing Bolsonaro, reportedly said that the former president is likely to stay in the US state of Florida. Bolsonaro faces allegations of responsibility for riots in Brasilia earlier this month by supporters of the former president who rejected his defeat by new president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro also faces allegations of wrongdoing during his time as head of state. Bolsonaro has been staying in the US on a visa reserved for diplomats and other top government officials, which expired on the day he left office, although it has a 30-day grace period, the report said. Bolsonaro’s presence in the US led 41 Democratic lawmakers to sign a letter urging the Biden administration to revoke his visa. Alexandre denied any evidence of Bolsonaro committing a crime related to the Brasilia riots, the report added.
americas
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/09/1106178022_323:0:2915:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_ded9c5ed9b99b73a8fe02ec1f3975a80.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
jair bolsonaro is seeking a visitor visa, responsibility for riots in brasilia
jair bolsonaro is seeking a visitor visa, responsibility for riots in brasilia
Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro Applying for US Visa Amid Legal Concerns, Reports Say
02:43 GMT 31.01.2023 (Updated: 04:44 GMT 31.01.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is seeking a visitor visa for the United States amid accusations of wrongdoing in his native country, media reported, citing a Bolsonaro attorney.
US authorities received an application on Friday from Bolsonaro for a six-month visitor visa, the report said on Monday. Felipe Alexandre, a lawyer representing Bolsonaro, reportedly said that the former president is likely to stay in the US state of Florida.
Bolsonaro faces allegations of responsibility for riots in Brasilia earlier this month by supporters of the former president who rejected his defeat by new president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro also faces allegations of wrongdoing during his time as head of state.
Bolsonaro
has been staying in the US on a visa reserved for diplomats and other top government officials, which expired on the day he left office, although it has a 30-day grace period, the report said. Bolsonaro’s presence in the US led 41 Democratic lawmakers to sign a letter urging the Biden administration to revoke his visa.
Alexandre denied any evidence of Bolsonaro committing a crime related to the Brasilia riots, the report added.