Brazilian Police Raid Home of Ex-President Bolsonaro's Nephew Over Uprising, Reports Say

The Brazilian federal police searched houses belonging to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's nephew, Leonardo Rodrigues de Jesus, also known as Leo Indio

Police officers visited Leo Indio's addresses in Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian news website reported Friday, adding that the federal police have confiscated some items without releasing the list of them. The relevant warrants were issued by the country's Supreme Court as part of the third phase of Operation Lesa Patria, investigating the unrest in Brasilia, where Bolsonaro's supporters temporarily seized and looted the buildings of the Supreme Court, Congress and the presidential palace in Brasilia, the report read. A total of 11 arrest warrants, and 27 search and seizure warrants have been issued, the report said, adding that six people have already been arrested. Leo Indio posted photos of himself on social media on top of the roof of the congressional building during the riots, according to reports. One of the photos showed his eyes red, which he attributed to the use of tear gas by police, the report added. The former president is currently in the United States. Bolsonaro lost the presidential election in Brazil in October and left for the US on December 30, a day before his term ended, thus avoiding the inauguration of his successor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. On January 8, Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed the National Congress building as well as Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, and the Supreme Court building in Brasilia. Police managed to regain control of the vandalized buildings on the same day. Brazil's federal police said that over 1,840 participants in the anti-government protests had been detained. On January 10, Brazilian Senator Renan Calheiros made a formal request to the Supreme Court for the immediate extradition of Bolsonaro from the US. He said that the former president was responsible for the riots.

