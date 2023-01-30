https://sputniknews.com/20230130/talks-on-creating-znpp-safety-zone-not-easy-russias-deputy-foreign-minister-says-1106811410.html

Talks on Creating ZNPP Safety Zone 'Not Easy', Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Says

Talks on Creating ZNPP Safety Zone 'Not Easy', Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Says

The negotiations on the creation of a safety zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) are "not going easy," with Kiev "playing for time" on this issue

2023-01-30T06:44+0000

2023-01-30T06:44+0000

2023-01-30T06:44+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

zaporizhia npp

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/11/1100908111_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ae2c0be9ec1bd1bad084dc4b4d3a43de.jpg

"It would be wrong to make public information about the possible parameters of the ZNPP safety zone, while consultations with the IAEA are underway. The negotiation process is not easy. We have submitted our proposals to the agency's Director General Rafael Grossi. As far as we know, Kiev has not yet provided a clear answer to the IAEA head's initiative. Apparently, they are just playing for time," Ryabkov said. He also recalled that Ukraine had repeatedly shelled the ZNPP, causing damage to its infrastructure and "thereby demonstrating its utter disregard for the possible risks associated with the safety of nuclear facilities." At the same time, Ryabkov also said that the IAEA had not tried to intervene in how the protection of the ZNPP was organized and had not urged the withdrawal of Russia's National Guard from the station. The diplomat added that Moscow was in regular contact with Grossi through the permanent mission in Vienna. "The director general's visit to Russia is quite possible when additional coordination of our interaction is required," Ryabkov said. In December 2022, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the IAEA had achieved the "withdrawal of heavy and light weapons" from the ZNPP. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia had never deployed any heavy weapons at the nuclear plant and added that Moscow was continuing talks with the IAEA on the security of the station. The Zaporozhye NPP, located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and output. During the military operation in Ukraine, launched by Russia on February 24, 2022, the facility and the surrounding area fell under the control by the Russian forces. The NPP has been targeted by multiple shelling, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. Russia and Ukraine have been accusing each other of shelling the facility. The IAEA has repeatedly stated the need to create a safety zone around the ZNPP.

https://sputniknews.com/20221207/russias-un-spokesperson-zelensky-toys-with-ukrainian-lives-giving-orders-to-shell-znpp--1105123831.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

safety zone around the zaporozhye nuclear power plant, "withdrawal of heavy and light weapons