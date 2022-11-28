https://sputniknews.com/20221128/kremlin-denies-media-reports-about-russias-alleged-plans-to-leave-znpp-1104779986.html

Kremlin Denies Media Reports About Russia's Alleged Plans to Leave ZNPP

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Media reports alleging that Russia plans to leave the city of Energodar and the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) are not true, Kremlin... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International

"There is no need to look for some signs where there are none and cannot be," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the allegations.Late on Sunday, Western and Ukrainian media reported about Russia's alleged intention to withdraw from the region. Last week, Petro Kotin, the head of Ukrainian energy enterprise Energoatom, told a national television that there were signs of Russian troops preparing to leave the Zaporozhye NPP.Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the Zaporozhye NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and output. During the military operation in Ukraine, launched by Russia on February 24, the nuclear plant and surrounding area went under the control of Russian forces and have since been shelled many times. Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the attacks.

