Polish Schools Reportedly Plan to Distribute Potassium Iodide Pills as Kiev Continues to Shell ZNPP

Polish Schools Reportedly Plan to Distribute Potassium Iodide Pills as Kiev Continues to Shell ZNPP

23.09.2022

world

zaporizhia npp

poland

nuclear

Potassium iodide protects the thyroid gland from the accumulation of radioisotopes of iodine during radiation damage.Local authorities oblige school administrations to distribute tablets in case of a possible threat, the report said, adding that in some cases, school principals are told that they will have six hours to distribute potassium iodide following the emergency alert.Meanwhile, the capital city hall confirmed the fact of tablet distribution preparations, according to the newspaper.According to Warsaw City Hall spokesman Jakub Leduchowski, the distribution of the pills will start after the adoption of the decision by Mazovian governor.Foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, the UK and senior officials from allied countries on Thursday expressed concerns over safety and security threats emerging at nuclear facilities located in combat zones, at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in particular.Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov "confirmed the intention of the Russian side to continue close cooperation with the IAEA in order to force the Kiev regime to immediately stop shelling the said station and the territories adjacent to it, including the city of Energodar, where ZNPP employees and their families live." Lavrov noted that Ukraine was using weapons supplied by the West to target civilian infrastructure, including the ZNPP, and exposing Europe to the danger of a nuclear disaster.Located on the left bank of the Dneper River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and output.

poland

