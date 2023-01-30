https://sputniknews.com/20230130/share-of-americans-citing-government-as-top-problem-up-to-21-poll-1106828316.html

Share of Americans Citing Government as Top Problem Up to 21%: Poll

Twenty-one percent of Americans now think the government is the country’s top problem, up from the 15% in November-December, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

This included 24% of Republican and Republican-leaning independents and 18% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents. The poll was conducted from January 2-22, the period which saw the protracted process of electing a speaker in the new Republican-majority Congress and the revelation of classified documents in President Joe Biden’s private possession from the time of his vice presidency. However, approval ratings of Congress (21%) and Biden (41%) remained the same. Inflation remained the second top-ranked problem at 15%, followed by illegal immigration at 11%. The economy fell six percentage points to 10%, its lowest ranking in a year.

