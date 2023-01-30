https://sputniknews.com/20230130/share-of-americans-citing-government-as-top-problem-up-to-21-poll-1106828316.html
Share of Americans Citing Government as Top Problem Up to 21%: Poll
Share of Americans Citing Government as Top Problem Up to 21%: Poll
Twenty-one percent of Americans now think the government is the country’s top problem, up from the 15% in November-December, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.
2023-01-30T15:02+0000
2023-01-30T15:02+0000
2023-01-30T15:02+0000
americas
us
americans
opinion poll
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105438904_0:187:2981:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_c5858814484b0c86d39712fb120b7cdb.jpg
This included 24% of Republican and Republican-leaning independents and 18% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents. The poll was conducted from January 2-22, the period which saw the protracted process of electing a speaker in the new Republican-majority Congress and the revelation of classified documents in President Joe Biden’s private possession from the time of his vice presidency. However, approval ratings of Congress (21%) and Biden (41%) remained the same. Inflation remained the second top-ranked problem at 15%, followed by illegal immigration at 11%. The economy fell six percentage points to 10%, its lowest ranking in a year.
https://sputniknews.com/20230123/most-americans-prefer-us-govt-shutdown-than-have-congress-approve-more-spending-poll-1106626304.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105438904_124:0:2855:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0938fdb6f998043924ceea6085b901f2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, us government, american people, opinion poll, us government is the main problem
us, us government, american people, opinion poll, us government is the main problem
Share of Americans Citing Government as Top Problem Up to 21%: Poll
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Twenty-one percent of Americans now think the government is the country’s top problem, up from the 15% in November-December, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.
This included 24% of Republican and Republican-leaning independents and 18% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents.
The poll was conducted from January 2-22, the period which saw the protracted process of electing a speaker in the new Republican-majority Congress and the revelation of classified documents in President Joe Biden’s private possession from the time of his vice presidency. However, approval ratings of Congress (21%) and Biden (41%) remained the same.
Inflation remained the second top-ranked problem at 15%, followed by illegal immigration at 11%. The economy fell six percentage points to 10%, its lowest ranking in a year.