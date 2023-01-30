International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230130/share-of-americans-citing-government-as-top-problem-up-to-21-poll-1106828316.html
Share of Americans Citing Government as Top Problem Up to 21%: Poll
Share of Americans Citing Government as Top Problem Up to 21%: Poll
Twenty-one percent of Americans now think the government is the country’s top problem, up from the 15% in November-December, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.
2023-01-30T15:02+0000
2023-01-30T15:02+0000
americas
us
americans
opinion poll
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105438904_0:187:2981:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_c5858814484b0c86d39712fb120b7cdb.jpg
This included 24% of Republican and Republican-leaning independents and 18% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents. The poll was conducted from January 2-22, the period which saw the protracted process of electing a speaker in the new Republican-majority Congress and the revelation of classified documents in President Joe Biden’s private possession from the time of his vice presidency. However, approval ratings of Congress (21%) and Biden (41%) remained the same. Inflation remained the second top-ranked problem at 15%, followed by illegal immigration at 11%. The economy fell six percentage points to 10%, its lowest ranking in a year.
https://sputniknews.com/20230123/most-americans-prefer-us-govt-shutdown-than-have-congress-approve-more-spending-poll-1106626304.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105438904_124:0:2855:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0938fdb6f998043924ceea6085b901f2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, us government, american people, opinion poll, us government is the main problem
us, us government, american people, opinion poll, us government is the main problem

Share of Americans Citing Government as Top Problem Up to 21%: Poll

15:02 GMT 30.01.2023
© ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSThe dome of the US Capitol is seen reflected on a car door in Washington, DC on November 5, 2021.
The dome of the US Capitol is seen reflected on a car door in Washington, DC on November 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2023
© ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Twenty-one percent of Americans now think the government is the country’s top problem, up from the 15% in November-December, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.
This included 24% of Republican and Republican-leaning independents and 18% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents.
The US Capitol building is mirrored in the Reflecting Pool in Washington DC Dec. 28, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2023
Americas
Most Americans Prefer US Gov't Shutdown Than Have Congress Approve More Spending: Poll
23 January, 18:50 GMT
The poll was conducted from January 2-22, the period which saw the protracted process of electing a speaker in the new Republican-majority Congress and the revelation of classified documents in President Joe Biden’s private possession from the time of his vice presidency. However, approval ratings of Congress (21%) and Biden (41%) remained the same.
Inflation remained the second top-ranked problem at 15%, followed by illegal immigration at 11%. The economy fell six percentage points to 10%, its lowest ranking in a year.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала