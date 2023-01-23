https://sputniknews.com/20230123/most-americans-prefer-us-govt-shutdown-than-have-congress-approve-more-spending-poll-1106626304.html

Most Americans Prefer US Gov't Shutdown Than Have Congress Approve More Spending: Poll

A majority of eligible voters in the United States would rather have a US government shutdown than have Congress approve more spending, as House Republicans prepare to negotiate on raising the debt ceiling, a Rasmussen poll revealed on Monday.

On Thursday, the Treasury Department announced it had started taking extraordinary measures to avoid a government debt default by temporarily suspending payments not immediately needed for essential programs or to keep the government running after the US government reached its outstanding debt limit. The US national debt stands at approximately $31.46 trillion, according to Treasury Department data. Only 34% of likely US voters preferred that Congress authorize additional spending in order to avoid a partial government shutdown. The poll did not disclose the margin of error for the poll. President Joe Biden is expected to soon meet with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to convince the Republican-majority lower chamber of Congress to approve additional spending despite their calls for budget cuts, according to the White House. Biden and McCarthy will also discuss the Republicans’ plan to cut Social Security and other government programs, as well as impose a 30% national sales tax. Biden will also tell McCarthy about his own plan to cut the deficit while strengthening retirement programs by taxing big corporations, according to the statement. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States risks sparking a recession or global financial crisis if Congress does not soon address the debt limit. The United States will automatically default on its payments if Congress fails to raise the limit and would also obstruct basic US government functions.

us economy, us congress, us government shutdown, us debt ceiling