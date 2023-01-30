International
WATCH: Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov and His Pakistani Counterpart Zardari Hold Press Conference
Scholz Reportedly Takes Notes of Baerbock's Mistakes
The German chancellor's office thoroughly documents the missteps of Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock
"At the chancellor's office, Baerbock's mistakes are carefully recorded," an unnamed government source told German media.According to the publication, Scholz allegedly adheres to a principle of not speaking ill of his ministers, regardless of the degree of his irritation. Reasons for Scholz's being discontent with Baerbock have arisen several times recently, according to German media.The newspaper notes that in September, the German foreign minister called for a quick solution to the issue of supplying tanks to Ukraine, which was followed by a "serious conversation" with the Chancellor's Office. As a result, during the next interview, Baerbock was more restrained.A week ago, in an interview with French TV, Baerbock said that Berlin was not going to block supplies of German tanks to Ukraine, the newspaper recalls. At the same time, according to the report, no final decision was made at that time and such a statement caused "stormy" dissatisfaction in the chancellor's office.In addition, Scholz and Baerbock allegedly had disagreements over the chancellor's trip to China, as well as over the planned meeting of the Franco-German cabinet in October. At the time, Baerbock said she could not go to Paris because of a family vacation, although Scholz allegedly insisted on her visit. Nevertheless, Baerbock was adamant, saying that she was on vacation. Shortly thereafter, the event was canceled by the French side.Baerbock had previously been criticized by a number of German politicians after her remarks about "war with Russia." The minister said during the PACE session on January 24 that European countries "are waging a war against Russia" and called on them to do more for Ukraine together instead of looking for the guilty among themselves. At the same time, the German Foreign Ministry said in connection with her statement that support for Ukraine does not make Germany one of the parties to the conflict.
The German chancellor's office thoroughly documents the missteps of Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, despite the lack of public criticism from Chancellor Olaf Scholz, German media reported, citing sources.
"At the chancellor's office, Baerbock's mistakes are carefully recorded," an unnamed government source told German media.
According to the publication, Scholz allegedly adheres to a principle of not speaking ill of his ministers, regardless of the degree of his irritation. Reasons for Scholz's being discontent with Baerbock have arisen several times recently, according to German media.
The newspaper notes that in September, the German foreign minister called for a quick solution to the issue of supplying tanks to Ukraine, which was followed by a "serious conversation" with the Chancellor's Office. As a result, during the next interview, Baerbock was more restrained.
A Leopard 2 battle tanks of the German armed forces Bundeswehr drives during a visit by the German Chancellor to the German Bundeswehr's troops during a training exercise at the military ground in Ostenholz, northern Germany, on October 17, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2023
World
Berlin's Decision to Send Leopard 2s to Ukraine 'Historically Wrong', German MP Says
26 January, 14:00 GMT
A week ago, in an interview with French TV, Baerbock said that Berlin was not going to block supplies of German tanks to Ukraine, the newspaper recalls. At the same time, according to the report, no final decision was made at that time and such a statement caused "stormy" dissatisfaction in the chancellor's office.
In addition, Scholz and Baerbock allegedly had disagreements over the chancellor's trip to China, as well as over the planned meeting of the Franco-German cabinet in October. At the time, Baerbock said she could not go to Paris because of a family vacation, although Scholz allegedly insisted on her visit. Nevertheless, Baerbock was adamant, saying that she was on vacation. Shortly thereafter, the event was canceled by the French side.
Baerbock had previously been criticized by a number of German politicians after her remarks about "war with Russia." The minister said during the PACE session on January 24 that European countries "are waging a war against Russia" and called on them to do more for Ukraine together instead of looking for the guilty among themselves. At the same time, the German Foreign Ministry said in connection with her statement that support for Ukraine does not make Germany one of the parties to the conflict.
