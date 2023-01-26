https://sputniknews.com/20230126/usgermany-sending-tanks-to-ukraine-baerbock-says-germany-at-war-with-russia-new-currency-coming-1106709795.html

US/Germany Sending Tanks to Ukraine: Baerbock Says Germany at War With Russia; New Currency Coming

US/Germany Sending Tanks to Ukraine: Baerbock Says Germany at War With Russia; New Currency Coming

The US and Germany have agreed to send main battle tanks to Ukraine but the exact arrival dates remain unknown. 26.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-26T09:41+0000

2023-01-26T09:41+0000

2023-01-26T09:41+0000

the critical hour

taiwan

china

nicaragua

turkey

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1a/1106709649_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9faf8c45c68a9d7e3a98b3cf08fce4bc.png

US/Germany Sending Tanks to Ukraine: Baerbock Says Germany at War With Russia; New Currency Coming The US and Germany have agreed to send main battle tanks to Ukraine but the exact arrival dates remain unknown.

Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports," joins us to discuss Ukraine. The US and Germany have agreed to send main battle tanks to Ukraine, but the exact arrival dates remain unknown. Also, the German Foreign Minister declared that Germany is at war with Russia.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss Asia. The Premier of Taiwan has resigned. Also, US-China trade is breaking records, and the new House Speaker is visiting Taiwan.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The GOP is trying to raise the Social Security age to 70. Also, the labor market is cooling, and another interest rate increase is coming next month.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss Turkey. The Turks are furious over a Quran burning in Sweden and have vowed to block Sweden's entry into NATO. Also, whisperings of Turkey's exit from NATO are growing in Ankara.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The UK trained Jordan to spy on its citizens. Also, Senator Gillibrand wants to sell F35s to nations that normalized with Israel.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine money laundering. President Zelensky is arguing that arming Ukraine is good for big US corporations. Also, we discuss the Ukraine conflict through the lens of the Davos elites.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "PopularResistance.org," joins us to discuss foreign policy. Nicaragua stands out as a nation with a low poverty rate. Also, the FBI is attacking the African Socialist Party and the US is trying to get military hardware for Ukraine from Latin America.Micaela Ovelar, Venezuelan Political Scientist in Sao Paulo, joins us to discuss the Global South. Brazil and Argentina are preparing to create a new Latin American currency.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

china

nicaragua

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

taiwan, china, nicaragua, turkey, nato, аудио