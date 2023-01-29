https://sputniknews.com/20230129/drinking-mezcal-all-night-long-pamela-anderson-opens-up-about-her-relationship-with-assange-1106800493.html
Drinking Mezcal All Night Long: Pamela Anderson Opens Up About Her Relationship With Assange
Drinking Mezcal All Night Long: Pamela Anderson Opens Up About Her Relationship With Assange
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange spent almost 7 years in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. During that time, many people visited him with TV star Pamela Anderson among them.
2023-01-29T14:10+0000
2023-01-29T14:10+0000
2023-01-29T14:10+0000
viral
pamela anderson
julian assange
ecuadorean embassy
relationship
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081392659_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1a5acc4517d07f26d93fda3264872556.jpg
During her promotional interview with an American magazine for her soon-to-be-released memoir, Love, Pamela Anderson shared the story of her relationship with Julian Assange, while the latter was taking refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in order to avoid extradition to the United States.The star of the Baywatch series revealed that she had met the founder of the WikiLeaks project through late fashion designer Vivienne Westwood in 2014. She visited Assange during his stay at the embassy. Of their time together, Anderson said, "It was romantic because it was so inspirational."At the same time, Anderson clarified that she and Assange were not a couple, "We don't have a romantic relationship like that, but I feel very close to him." Back in 2018, Pamela Anderson rejected hints of a romantic relationship attributed to them.Assange has been held at the Belmarsh Prison since 2019, when his seven-year asylum at Ecuador's Embassy was revoked under Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno's administration. More recently, in December 2022, Assange applied to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge his extradition. If extradited to the US, Assange could face a sentence of 175 years in prison. Earlier, Anderson herself urged US authorities to pardon Assange, thereby supporting free speech.
https://sputniknews.com/20230121/panel-of-international-experts-demand-biden-end-persecution-of-julian-assange-1106544121.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081392659_91:0:2822:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1a98ee2be913e8f1759f0a788cff0494.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
pamela anderson and julian assange in relationship, julian assange's fate, assange was extradited to the us?, how did anderson meet assange, wikileaks founder and baywatch star, anderson mescal
pamela anderson and julian assange in relationship, julian assange's fate, assange was extradited to the us?, how did anderson meet assange, wikileaks founder and baywatch star, anderson mescal
Drinking Mezcal All Night Long: Pamela Anderson Opens Up About Her Relationship With Assange
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange spent almost seven years in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. During that time, many celebrities visited him to show their support. Among them was also TV star Pamela Anderson - a firm Assange supporter, who recently decided to reveal details of their rendezvous.
During her promotional interview with an American magazine for her soon-to-be-released memoir, Love, Pamela Anderson shared the story of her relationship with Julian Assange, while the latter was taking refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in order to avoid extradition to the United States.
The star of the Baywatch series revealed that she had met the founder of the WikiLeaks project through late fashion designer Vivienne Westwood
in 2014. She visited Assange during his stay at the embassy.
Of their time together, Anderson said, "It was romantic because it was so inspirational."
"He’s so passionate about life and about everything. There’s just nothing that he says that isn’t fascinating," she said, adding, "So there was definitely a connection. We would just talk through the night and drink mezcal and laugh and tell stories."
At the same time, Anderson clarified that she and Assange were not a couple, "We don't have a romantic relationship like that, but I feel very close to him."
Back in 2018, Pamela Anderson rejected hints of a romantic relationship attributed to them
.
Assange has been held at the Belmarsh Prison since 2019, when his seven-year asylum at Ecuador's Embassy was revoked under Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno's administration. More recently, in December 2022, Assange applied to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge his extradition.
If extradited to the US, Assange could face a sentence of 175 years in prison. Earlier, Anderson herself urged US authorities to pardon Assange
, thereby supporting free speech.