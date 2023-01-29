International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20230129/drinking-mezcal-all-night-long-pamela-anderson-opens-up-about-her-relationship-with-assange-1106800493.html
Drinking Mezcal All Night Long: Pamela Anderson Opens Up About Her Relationship With Assange
Drinking Mezcal All Night Long: Pamela Anderson Opens Up About Her Relationship With Assange
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange spent almost 7 years in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. During that time, many people visited him with TV star Pamela Anderson among them.
2023-01-29T14:10+0000
2023-01-29T14:10+0000
viral
pamela anderson
julian assange
ecuadorean embassy
relationship
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081392659_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1a5acc4517d07f26d93fda3264872556.jpg
During her promotional interview with an American magazine for her soon-to-be-released memoir, Love, Pamela Anderson shared the story of her relationship with Julian Assange, while the latter was taking refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in order to avoid extradition to the United States.The star of the Baywatch series revealed that she had met the founder of the WikiLeaks project through late fashion designer Vivienne Westwood in 2014. She visited Assange during his stay at the embassy. Of their time together, Anderson said, "It was romantic because it was so inspirational."At the same time, Anderson clarified that she and Assange were not a couple, "We don't have a romantic relationship like that, but I feel very close to him." Back in 2018, Pamela Anderson rejected hints of a romantic relationship attributed to them.Assange has been held at the Belmarsh Prison since 2019, when his seven-year asylum at Ecuador's Embassy was revoked under Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno's administration. More recently, in December 2022, Assange applied to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge his extradition. If extradited to the US, Assange could face a sentence of 175 years in prison. Earlier, Anderson herself urged US authorities to pardon Assange, thereby supporting free speech.
https://sputniknews.com/20230121/panel-of-international-experts-demand-biden-end-persecution-of-julian-assange-1106544121.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081392659_91:0:2822:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1a98ee2be913e8f1759f0a788cff0494.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pamela anderson and julian assange in relationship, julian assange's fate, assange was extradited to the us?, how did anderson meet assange, wikileaks founder and baywatch star, anderson mescal
pamela anderson and julian assange in relationship, julian assange's fate, assange was extradited to the us?, how did anderson meet assange, wikileaks founder and baywatch star, anderson mescal

Drinking Mezcal All Night Long: Pamela Anderson Opens Up About Her Relationship With Assange

14:10 GMT 29.01.2023
© AP Photo / THOMAS SAMSONUS actress Pamela Anderson poses before attending the Rock My Swim by Mode City Paris fashion show in Paris on July 8, 2017
US actress Pamela Anderson poses before attending the Rock My Swim by Mode City Paris fashion show in Paris on July 8, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2023
© AP Photo / THOMAS SAMSON
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange spent almost seven years in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. During that time, many celebrities visited him to show their support. Among them was also TV star Pamela Anderson - a firm Assange supporter, who recently decided to reveal details of their rendezvous.
During her promotional interview with an American magazine for her soon-to-be-released memoir, Love, Pamela Anderson shared the story of her relationship with Julian Assange, while the latter was taking refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in order to avoid extradition to the United States.
The star of the Baywatch series revealed that she had met the founder of the WikiLeaks project through late fashion designer Vivienne Westwood in 2014. She visited Assange during his stay at the embassy.
Of their time together, Anderson said, "It was romantic because it was so inspirational."
"He’s so passionate about life and about everything. There’s just nothing that he says that isn’t fascinating," she said, adding, "So there was definitely a connection. We would just talk through the night and drink mezcal and laugh and tell stories."
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange supporters hold placards as they gather outside Westminster Magistrates court In London, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2023
World
Panel of International Experts Demand Biden End Persecution of Julian Assange
21 January, 04:33 GMT
At the same time, Anderson clarified that she and Assange were not a couple, "We don't have a romantic relationship like that, but I feel very close to him." Back in 2018, Pamela Anderson rejected hints of a romantic relationship attributed to them.
Assange has been held at the Belmarsh Prison since 2019, when his seven-year asylum at Ecuador's Embassy was revoked under Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno's administration. More recently, in December 2022, Assange applied to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge his extradition.
If extradited to the US, Assange could face a sentence of 175 years in prison. Earlier, Anderson herself urged US authorities to pardon Assange, thereby supporting free speech.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала