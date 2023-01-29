https://sputniknews.com/20230129/drinking-mezcal-all-night-long-pamela-anderson-opens-up-about-her-relationship-with-assange-1106800493.html

Drinking Mezcal All Night Long: Pamela Anderson Opens Up About Her Relationship With Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange spent almost 7 years in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. During that time, many people visited him with TV star Pamela Anderson among them.

During her promotional interview with an American magazine for her soon-to-be-released memoir, Love, Pamela Anderson shared the story of her relationship with Julian Assange, while the latter was taking refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in order to avoid extradition to the United States.The star of the Baywatch series revealed that she had met the founder of the WikiLeaks project through late fashion designer Vivienne Westwood in 2014. She visited Assange during his stay at the embassy. Of their time together, Anderson said, "It was romantic because it was so inspirational."At the same time, Anderson clarified that she and Assange were not a couple, "We don't have a romantic relationship like that, but I feel very close to him." Back in 2018, Pamela Anderson rejected hints of a romantic relationship attributed to them.Assange has been held at the Belmarsh Prison since 2019, when his seven-year asylum at Ecuador's Embassy was revoked under Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno's administration. More recently, in December 2022, Assange applied to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge his extradition. If extradited to the US, Assange could face a sentence of 175 years in prison. Earlier, Anderson herself urged US authorities to pardon Assange, thereby supporting free speech.

