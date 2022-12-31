International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221231/assange-requests-leave-from-prison-to-attend-funeral-of-style-icon-supporter-vivienne-westwood-1105961110.html
Assange Requests Leave From Prison to Attend Funeral of Style Icon, Supporter Vivienne Westwood
Assange Requests Leave From Prison to Attend Funeral of Style Icon, Supporter Vivienne Westwood
The wife of one of the world’s most famous political prisoners says his legal team is asking that he be allowed a brief leave from HM Prison Belmarsh – but... 31.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-31T22:29+0000
2022-12-31T22:25+0000
world
julian assange
wikileaks
prison
leave
funeral
vivienne westwood
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094951535_0:195:3072:1923_1920x0_80_0_0_7ab41c60d881447856cde5c1ae7e0b9a.jpg
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is requesting a leave from prison to attend the funeral of pioneering British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood, according to the wife of the jailed publisher.Dame Vivienne had been in contact with Assange for over a decade and remained a stalwart supporter until the end.In comments published on Twitter by his wife Stella, Assange wrote that “Vivienne was a Dame and a pillar of the anti-establishment.”“Bold, creative, thoughtful and a good friend,” Assange wrote that the deceased style icon represented “the best of Britain.”“She will be missed terribly by me and many others.”One of her most notable actions saw the aging designer suspend herself in a cage outside the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales in 2020 in a public show of support for the imprisoned journalist.Assange’s wife has stated that a request for Julian to attend the funeral had been submitted to his solicitor, reportedly explaining she “knows that Julian would want to honor” the high-profile advocate.But according to a leading British state-affiliated outlet, while it’s “up to prison governors to decide on a case-by-case basis” whether such a leave of absence will be allowed, “prison service spokesman Alan Shelby [said] it was unlikely such a request would be granted as this kind of leave was only meant for close relatives.”Assange has been detained in the UK’s notorious Belmarsh prison since 2019 at the insistence of the US government, which accuses him of violating the Espionage Act. Prosecutors insist Assange violated the draconian measure – imposed by the US legislature over a century ago in an effort to criminalize anti-war activists – when he published leaked evidence of horrifying crimes committed by US soldiers.The attempted extradition of a foreign national to face charges of violating US law has been widely condemned as an overt case of political persecution by groups including Assange’s supporters, press freedom advocates, and even a number of mainstream Western media outlets.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Wyatt Reed
Wyatt Reed
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094951535_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8f18cbbb9cbf193b9f529bfc528b83a7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
julian assange, wikileaks, prison, leave, funeral, vivienne westwood
julian assange, wikileaks, prison, leave, funeral, vivienne westwood

Assange Requests Leave From Prison to Attend Funeral of Style Icon, Supporter Vivienne Westwood

22:29 GMT 31.12.2022
© AP Photo / Alastair GrantWikileaks founder Julian Assange supporters hold placards as they gather outside Westminster Magistrates court In London, Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange supporters hold placards as they gather outside Westminster Magistrates court In London, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2022
© AP Photo / Alastair Grant
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Wyatt Reed
All materials
The wife of one of the world’s most famous political prisoners says his legal team is asking that he be allowed a brief leave from HM Prison Belmarsh – but authorities say they’re unlikely to grant it.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is requesting a leave from prison to attend the funeral of pioneering British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood, according to the wife of the jailed publisher.

Dame Vivienne had been in contact with Assange for over a decade and remained a stalwart supporter until the end.
In comments published on Twitter by his wife Stella, Assange wrote that “Vivienne was a Dame and a pillar of the anti-establishment.”
“Bold, creative, thoughtful and a good friend,” Assange wrote that the deceased style icon represented “the best of Britain.”
“She will be missed terribly by me and many others.”
One of her most notable actions saw the aging designer suspend herself in a cage outside the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales in 2020 in a public show of support for the imprisoned journalist.
Assange’s wife has stated that a request for Julian to attend the funeral had been submitted to his solicitor, reportedly explaining she “knows that Julian would want to honor” the high-profile advocate.
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamДизайнер Вивьен Вествуд в гигантской клетке на протестном митинге против экстрадиции основателя WikiLeaks Джулиана Ассанжа у здания суда Олд-Бейли в Лондоне, Великобритания
Дизайнер Вивьен Вествуд в гигантской клетке на протестном митинге против экстрадиции основателя WikiLeaks Джулиана Ассанжа у здания суда Олд-Бейли в Лондоне, Великобритания - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2022
Дизайнер Вивьен Вествуд в гигантской клетке на протестном митинге против экстрадиции основателя WikiLeaks Джулиана Ассанжа у здания суда Олд-Бейли в Лондоне, Великобритания
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
But according to a leading British state-affiliated outlet, while it’s “up to prison governors to decide on a case-by-case basis” whether such a leave of absence will be allowed, “prison service spokesman Alan Shelby [said] it was unlikely such a request would be granted as this kind of leave was only meant for close relatives.”
Assange has been detained in the UK’s notorious Belmarsh prison since 2019 at the insistence of the US government, which accuses him of violating the Espionage Act. Prosecutors insist Assange violated the draconian measure – imposed by the US legislature over a century ago in an effort to criminalize anti-war activists – when he published leaked evidence of horrifying crimes committed by US soldiers.
The attempted extradition of a foreign national to face charges of violating US law has been widely condemned as an overt case of political persecution by groups including Assange’s supporters, press freedom advocates, and even a number of mainstream Western media outlets.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала