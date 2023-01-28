https://sputniknews.com/20230128/south-african-fm-calls-on-mtn-operator-and-ghana-to-resolve-773-million-tax-row-1106786363.html

South African FM Calls on MTN Operator and Ghana to Resolve $773 Million Tax Row

South African FM Calls on MTN Operator and Ghana to Resolve $773 Million Tax Row

This article is about South Africa’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Naledi Pandor calling on the South African mobile network operator, MTN Group (MTNJ.J) and the government of Ghana to find a solution for an ongoing tax dispute.

2023-01-28T12:55+0000

2023-01-28T12:55+0000

2023-01-28T12:55+0000

africa

southern africa

south africa

west africa

ghana

mtn group

tax

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106422524_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5385ea9f20971c9296961f166fc59924.jpg

South Africa’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Naledi Pandor has called on South African mobile network operator MTN Group (MTNJ.J) and the government of Ghana to find a cordial solution for an ongoing $773 million tax dispute.Pandor pointed out that her country is “is committed to promoting increased South African investment in Ghana in particular and the continent in general.”On January 13, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) issued the Ghanaian subsidiary of South African multinational mobile operator MTN Ghana a bill for back taxes of around $773 million, including penalties and interest charges.The GRA accused the Ghanaian MTNJ.J subsidiary, which provides mobile network services in 19 countries across Africa and the Middle East, of under declaring its revenue during the period between 2014 and 2018 by at least 30%.MTN Ghana, the West African country's top corporate taxpayer, denied the allegations, saying it disputes the “accuracy and basis” of the GRA assessment.

africa

southern africa

south africa

west africa

ghana

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

mtn, mtn ghana, south africa, ghana, mtn group, tax, $773 million tax, ghana revenue authority,