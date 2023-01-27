International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputniknews.com/20230127/china-reportedly-making-progress-on-new-model-navy-frigate-1106769198.html
China Reportedly Making Progress on New Model Navy Frigate
China Reportedly Making Progress on New Model Navy Frigate
The Shanghai shipyard is completing construction of a new model frigate. Experts believe that the new ship will be used to escort aircraft carriers of the Chinese Navy, Chinese media reported.
2023-01-27T17:42+0000
2023-01-27T17:42+0000
asia
china
people's liberation army (pla) navy
guided missile frigate
shipyard
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103526/90/1035269024_0:150:2500:1556_1920x0_80_0_0_01a66e7e30505ac285cf179a334967ab.jpg
New satellite images from a Pleiades satellite of Hudong Shipyard in Shanghai show that China has made progress on building an advanced frigate. The images showed a complete hull of the ship, which is similar to the type 054A frigate, according to former US submariner Tom Shugart, who tweeted the pictures.However, the similarity is not absolute, as the ship under construction is longer and wider than the type 054A frigate.According to local media, Lu Li-shih, a former instructor at the Taipei Naval Academy, suggested that the new ship could be an upgraded warship that is bigger and faster than the type 054A frigate, the long-rumored type 054B.According to media reports, China plans to create at least four aircraft carrier strike groups by 2030 to have the world's second-largest navy after the US. China allegedly intends to use type 054B frigates, as well as type 052 and 055 destroyers to escort aircraft carriers.China currently has two aircraft carriers, the Liaoning and the Shandong. In June 2022, it launched its third most advanced aircraft carrier, the Fujian, which is still in the process of being technically equipped.
https://sputniknews.com/20200113/video-chinese-navy-commissions-asias-largest-missile-cruiser-1078027575.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103526/90/1035269024_114:0:2386:1704_1920x0_80_0_0_1931d31e014e08697c8ec12d23da250d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
shanghai shipyard, china plan, china navy plans 2023, what do chinese plan to do with its navy, how china modernize its army, shandong liaoning aircraft carriers
shanghai shipyard, china plan, china navy plans 2023, what do chinese plan to do with its navy, how china modernize its army, shandong liaoning aircraft carriers

China Reportedly Making Progress on New Model Navy Frigate

17:42 GMT 27.01.2023
© AP Photo / Eugene HoshikoShipyard
Shipyard - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2023
© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Shanghai shipyard is close to completing the construction of a new model frigate. Experts believe that the new ship will be used to escort aircraft carriers of the Chinese Navy, local media reports.
New satellite images from a Pleiades satellite of Hudong Shipyard in Shanghai show that China has made progress on building an advanced frigate.
The images showed a complete hull of the ship, which is similar to the type 054A frigate, according to former US submariner Tom Shugart, who tweeted the pictures.
However, the similarity is not absolute, as the ship under construction is longer and wider than the type 054A frigate.
According to local media, Lu Li-shih, a former instructor at the Taipei Naval Academy, suggested that the new ship could be an upgraded warship that is bigger and faster than the type 054A frigate, the long-rumored type 054B.
The People's Liberation Army Navy commissioned its first Type 055 warship, Nanchang, on Sunday in Qingdao - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2020
Video: Chinese Navy Commissions Asia’s Largest Missile Cruiser
13 January 2020, 19:09 GMT
According to media reports, China plans to create at least four aircraft carrier strike groups by 2030 to have the world's second-largest navy after the US. China allegedly intends to use type 054B frigates, as well as type 052 and 055 destroyers to escort aircraft carriers.
China currently has two aircraft carriers, the Liaoning and the Shandong. In June 2022, it launched its third most advanced aircraft carrier, the Fujian, which is still in the process of being technically equipped.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала