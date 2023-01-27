https://sputniknews.com/20230127/china-reportedly-making-progress-on-new-model-navy-frigate-1106769198.html

The Shanghai shipyard is completing construction of a new model frigate. Experts believe that the new ship will be used to escort aircraft carriers of the Chinese Navy, Chinese media reported.

New satellite images from a Pleiades satellite of Hudong Shipyard in Shanghai show that China has made progress on building an advanced frigate. The images showed a complete hull of the ship, which is similar to the type 054A frigate, according to former US submariner Tom Shugart, who tweeted the pictures.However, the similarity is not absolute, as the ship under construction is longer and wider than the type 054A frigate.According to local media, Lu Li-shih, a former instructor at the Taipei Naval Academy, suggested that the new ship could be an upgraded warship that is bigger and faster than the type 054A frigate, the long-rumored type 054B.According to media reports, China plans to create at least four aircraft carrier strike groups by 2030 to have the world's second-largest navy after the US. China allegedly intends to use type 054B frigates, as well as type 052 and 055 destroyers to escort aircraft carriers.China currently has two aircraft carriers, the Liaoning and the Shandong. In June 2022, it launched its third most advanced aircraft carrier, the Fujian, which is still in the process of being technically equipped.

