International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230127/biden-drops-no-firecrackers-joke-while-celebrating-lunar-new-year-after-shootings-in-california-1106756004.html
Biden Drops 'No Firecrackers' Joke While Celebrating Lunar New Year After Shootings in California
Biden Drops 'No Firecrackers' Joke While Celebrating Lunar New Year After Shootings in California
The president claimed that he did consider visiting the sites of the recent gun attacks in California, but was advised to remain at the White House, where he held the celebration.
2023-01-27T12:14+0000
2023-01-27T12:14+0000
americas
california
mass shooting
joe biden
lunar new year
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1b/1106757151_0:0:3074:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_33a947fae4e78d8098fa448ff5173ccc.jpg
US President Joe Biden has made a remark some media outlets have deemed "crass", as he was speaking at a Lunar New Year event held at the White House this week.As one US newspaper points out, Biden made this remark less than a week after a deadly shooting at a ballroom in Monterey Park, California. The attack occurred on January 21, when a lone gunman armed with a semi-automatic weapon opened fire on people who gathered to celebrate the coming of the Lunar New Year, killing 11 before taking his own life. The perpetrator and the majority of his victims were of Asian descent.Mere days after that shooting, on January 23, an employee of a mushroom farm in Half Moon Bay, California shot and killed seven people before he was apprehended by authorities.The president did refer to both shootings in his speech, saying: "Our prayers are with the people of Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, and after yet another spree of gun violence in America."He also claimed that he asked Democratic Rep. Judy Chu, Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus and former mayor of Monterey Park, whether he should visit the sites of these tragedies or hold the Lunar New Year celebration at the White House.
https://sputniknews.com/20230124/biden-again-urges-congress-to-pass-federal-assault-weapons-ban-after-half-moon-bay-shooting-1106657267.html
americas
california
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1b/1106757151_343:0:3074:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a05b4d6f8c3a3a0151b7845cece0f716.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, california mass shootings, lunar new year
joe biden, california mass shootings, lunar new year

Biden Drops 'No Firecrackers' Joke While Celebrating Lunar New Year After Shootings in California

12:14 GMT 27.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSUS President Joe Biden watches the Choy Wun Lion dance troupe perform during a reception to celebrate the Lunar New Year, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 26, 2023.
US President Joe Biden watches the Choy Wun Lion dance troupe perform during a reception to celebrate the Lunar New Year, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 26, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The president claimed that he did consider visiting the sites of the recent gun attacks in California, but was advised to remain at the White House, where he held the celebration.
US President Joe Biden has made a remark some media outlets have deemed "crass", as he was speaking at a Lunar New Year event held at the White House this week.

"It's a time of renewal and reflection, hope and possibilities — for good over evil, for sharing meals, for celebrating firecra- - no firecrackers tonight,” the POTUS said. "No, I'm serious. I was thinking about that, you know. If things hadn’t been like they'd been the last couple years, we should have fireworks outside."

As one US newspaper points out, Biden made this remark less than a week after a deadly shooting at a ballroom in Monterey Park, California. The attack occurred on January 21, when a lone gunman armed with a semi-automatic weapon opened fire on people who gathered to celebrate the coming of the Lunar New Year, killing 11 before taking his own life. The perpetrator and the majority of his victims were of Asian descent.
Mere days after that shooting, on January 23, an employee of a mushroom farm in Half Moon Bay, California shot and killed seven people before he was apprehended by authorities.
President Joe Biden talks about infrastructure during an event at the Kansas City Area Transit Authority Dec. 8, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Americas
Biden Again Urges Congress to Pass Federal Assault Weapons Ban After Half Moon Bay Shooting
24 January, 14:56 GMT
The president did refer to both shootings in his speech, saying: "Our prayers are with the people of Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, and after yet another spree of gun violence in America."
He also claimed that he asked Democratic Rep. Judy Chu, Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus and former mayor of Monterey Park, whether he should visit the sites of these tragedies or hold the Lunar New Year celebration at the White House.

"And she felt very strongly. She said, 'We have to move forward'," Biden said. "Her message was: Don’t give into fear and sorrow. Don’t do that. Stand in solidarity in the spirit of toughness that this holiday is all about."

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала