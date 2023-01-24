https://sputniknews.com/20230124/police-at-least-7-killed-after-two-shootings-in-californias-half-moon-bay-suspect-in-custody--1106631807.html

Police: At Least 7 Killed After Two Shootings in California's Half Moon Bay, Suspect in Custody

Police: At Least 7 Killed After Two Shootings in California's Half Moon Bay, Suspect in Custody

At least seven people are dead following two separate shootings in northern California near the city of San Francisco, local authorities have confirmed.

2023-01-24T02:21+0000

2023-01-24T02:21+0000

2023-01-24T02:21+0000

americas

california

mass shooting

murder suspect

police custody

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107814/76/1078147643_0:93:1024:669_1920x0_80_0_0_d69a01abc4099768f51deae9468952ca.jpg

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office has stated that four victims were initially found dead at about 2:22 p.m. local time, but that an additional three victims were discovered at a separate crime scene in the area.Another individual was hospitalized at the Stanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.Authorities with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office have also noted that the suspect has since been apprehended. Local media identified the suspect as 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Zhao Chunli, who was taken into custody after officers found him at the parking lot of a sheriff's office substation. The weapon used in the shootings was also found in his vehicle.Footage showing officers taking Zhao into custody has since been captured.A motive for the shooting incidents have not yet been determined.Monday's shooting comes on the heels of a shooting that took place at a dance studio in the city of Monterey Park, California, near Los Angeles over the weekend. As of Monday, the death toll in the Monterey shooting increased to 11 following the death of another victim at a local hospital. A gunman opened fire at a Monterey Park dance studio at the end of the first day of a two-day street festival celebrating Lunar New Year, killing 11 and injuring nine others. The suspected gunman fled the scene and was found dead by authorities in a van in a neighboring city.

https://sputniknews.com/20230124/monterey-park-tragedy-how-the-gunman-was-disarmed-prevented-from-causing-further-bloodshed-1106630114.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

half moon bay, california, two shootings, suspect in custody