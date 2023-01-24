https://sputniknews.com/20230124/biden-again-urges-congress-to-pass-federal-assault-weapons-ban-after-half-moon-bay-shooting-1106657267.html

Biden Again Urges Congress to Pass Federal Assault Weapons Ban After Half Moon Bay Shooting

US President Joe Biden urged Congress on Tuesday to pass a federal Assault Weapons Ban after the shooting at Half Moon Bay

On Monday, at least seven people were killed and one injured in a new mass shooting that occurred at two different locations in the city of Half Moon Bay, California, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said. Suspect Chunli Zhao, 67, was taken into custody two hours after the shootings. On Monday, a group of senators reintroduced a federal Assault Weapons Ban and legislation that would raise the minimum purchase age for assault weapons to 21.

