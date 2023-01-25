International
Russian Frigate Admiral Gorshkov Test-Fires Zircon Missile in Atlantic
Russian Frigate Admiral Gorshkov Test-Fires Zircon Missile in Atlantic
Russia's Admiral Gorshkov frigate has performed a test launch of a Zircon hypersonic missile at over 900 kilometer (559 mile) distance at a sea target located in the Atlantic Ocean
According to the task, the frigate practiced the organization of a Zircon missile attack on a sea target imitating a mock enemy ship and located more than 900 kilometers away.
Russian Frigate Admiral Gorshkov Test-Fires Zircon Missile in Atlantic

06:23 GMT 25.01.2023
Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov
