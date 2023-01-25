https://sputniknews.com/20230125/russian-frigate-admiral-gorshkov-test-fires-zircon-missile-in-atlantic-1106674775.html

Russian Frigate Admiral Gorshkov Test-Fires Zircon Missile in Atlantic

Russian Frigate Admiral Gorshkov Test-Fires Zircon Missile in Atlantic

Russia's Admiral Gorshkov frigate has performed a test launch of a Zircon hypersonic missile at over 900 kilometer (559 mile) distance at a sea target located in the Atlantic Ocean

2023-01-25T06:23+0000

2023-01-25T06:23+0000

2023-01-25T06:23+0000

military

frigate admiral gorshkov

zircon hypersonic cruise missile

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107604/79/1076047966_0:120:3213:1927_1920x0_80_0_0_e2fd7efcfdf152775111d808274f2e88.jpg

According to the task, the frigate practiced the organization of a Zircon missile attack on a sea target imitating a mock enemy ship and located more than 900 kilometers away.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

frigate admiral gorshkov, zircon missile, zircon hypersonic missile