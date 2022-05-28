https://sputniknews.com/20220528/russias-admiral-gorshkov-frigate-test-fires-zircon-missile-at-target-in-white-sea--video-1095842651.html
Russia's Admiral Gorshkov Frigate Test-Fires Zircon Missile at Target in White Sea – Video
The Zircon or 3M22 is a Russian hypersonic anti-ship cruise missile and is part of the 3K22 "Zircon" complex. The way this rocket fundamentally differs from... 28.05.2022, Sputnik International
The frigate Admiral Gorshkov performed a test launch of the Zircon in the Barents Sea and the hypersonic missile hit a sea target at a range of about 1,000km, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday."Today, the lead frigate of Project 22350, Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov, fired a hypersonic cruise missile 'Zircon' from the Barents Sea at a naval target position located in the White Sea (a southern inlet of the Barents Sea). The rocket firing was carried out as part of a test of new kinds of weapons," the ministry said.
The Zircon or 3M22 is a Russian hypersonic anti-ship cruise missile and is part of the 3K22 "Zircon" complex. The way this rocket fundamentally differs from other anti-ship missiles is that it has a much higher flight speed, capable of reaching Mach 8 (ie, eight times the speed of sound).
The frigate Admiral Gorshkov performed a test launch of the Zircon in the Barents Sea and the hypersonic missile hit a sea target at a range of about 1,000km, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday.
"Today, the lead frigate of Project 22350, Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov, fired a hypersonic cruise missile 'Zircon' from the Barents Sea at a naval target position located in the White Sea (a southern inlet of the Barents Sea). The rocket firing was carried out as part of a test of new kinds of weapons," the ministry said.