Russia's Admiral Gorshkov Frigate Test-Fires Zircon Missile at Target in White Sea – Video

Russia's Admiral Gorshkov Frigate Test-Fires Zircon Missile at Target in White Sea – Video

The Zircon or 3M22 is a Russian hypersonic anti-ship cruise missile and is part of the 3K22 "Zircon" complex. The way this rocket fundamentally differs from... 28.05.2022, Sputnik International

The frigate Admiral Gorshkov performed a test launch of the Zircon in the Barents Sea and the hypersonic missile hit a sea target at a range of about 1,000km, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday."Today, the lead frigate of Project 22350, Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov, fired a hypersonic cruise missile 'Zircon' from the Barents Sea at a naval target position located in the White Sea (a southern inlet of the Barents Sea). The rocket firing was carried out as part of a test of new kinds of weapons," the ministry said.

