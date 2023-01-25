https://sputniknews.com/20230125/philippine-air-force-plane-crashes-in-bataan-province-both-pilots-killed-media-reports-1106675872.html
Philippine Air Force Plane Crashes in Bataan Province, Both Pilots Killed, Media Reports
A Philippine air force plane has crashed in the province of Bataan, killing two pilots, Philippine newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the police.
The Marchetti SF260 aircraft, which is mainly used as a military training aircraft, crashed at 10:42 a.m. [02:45 GMT] on Wednesday morning in the city of Pilar in Bataan province. Both pilots died, media said. It is reported that the plane first descended rapidly and then crashed into a rice field.
The Marchetti SF260 aircraft
, which is mainly used as a military training aircraft, crashed at 10:42 a.m. [02:45 GMT] on Wednesday morning in the city of Pilar in Bataan province. Both pilots died, media said.
It is reported that the plane first descended rapidly and then crashed into a rice field.