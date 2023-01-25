International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputniknews.com/20230125/philippine-air-force-plane-crashes-in-bataan-province-both-pilots-killed-media-reports-1106675872.html
Philippine Air Force Plane Crashes in Bataan Province, Both Pilots Killed, Media Reports
Philippine Air Force Plane Crashes in Bataan Province, Both Pilots Killed, Media Reports
A Philippine air force plane has crashed in the province of Bataan, killing two pilots, Philippine newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the police.
2023-01-25T07:10+0000
2023-01-25T07:10+0000
asia
philippines
aircraft
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106172/39/1061723924_0:68:1200:743_1920x0_80_0_0_431c9d557d81fce978b6699642949b47.jpg
The Marchetti SF260 aircraft, which is mainly used as a military training aircraft, crashed at 10:42 a.m. [02:45 GMT] on Wednesday morning in the city of Pilar in Bataan province. Both pilots died, media said. It is reported that the plane first descended rapidly and then crashed into a rice field.
philippines
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106172/39/1061723924_60:0:1140:810_1920x0_80_0_0_b34f115f5dc0485154f80c2636071ab2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
philippines, philippine air force, philippine air force crash
philippines, philippine air force, philippine air force crash

Philippine Air Force Plane Crashes in Bataan Province, Both Pilots Killed, Media Reports

07:10 GMT 25.01.2023
CC0 / / Turkish Air Force SIAI-Marchetti SF260D
Turkish Air Force SIAI-Marchetti SF260D - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Philippine air force plane has crashed in the province of Bataan, killing two pilots, Philippine newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the police.
The Marchetti SF260 aircraft, which is mainly used as a military training aircraft, crashed at 10:42 a.m. [02:45 GMT] on Wednesday morning in the city of Pilar in Bataan province. Both pilots died, media said.
It is reported that the plane first descended rapidly and then crashed into a rice field.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала