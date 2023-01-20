International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Opinion & Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20230120/shock-and-awe-why-russias-sukhoi-su-35-fighters-are-nightmare-for-irans-adversaries-1106503010.html
Shock and Awe: Why Russia's Sukhoi Su-35 Fighters are Nightmare for Iran's Adversaries
Shock and Awe: Why Russia's Sukhoi Su-35 Fighters are Nightmare for Iran's Adversaries
Tehran is due to receive the Russia-made Sukhoi Su-35 multirole super-maneuverable fighters in the coming Iranian year, according to Shahriar Heydari, deputy head of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.
2023-01-20T04:00+0000
2023-01-20T04:00+0000
opinion & analysis
opinion
middle east
us
europe
israel
su-35
defense
military-technical cooperation
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105394640_0:160:3075:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_c01d0603ac285bf3fd8844c43274ea38.jpg
"The combat characteristics of the Super Flanker Su-35 provide it with capabilities to deal with air, ground and sea targets," Iranian military expert Mohammad-Hassan Sangtarash told Sputnik. "This aircraft will be especially effective if Iran can install original weapons on it. The Super Flanker Su-35 can play the role of a combat mini-AWACS, and if connected to Iran's radar network, it will acquire unique point defense capabilities. If Iran purchases technologies and kicks off joint massive production [of the Su-35], it can gain a certain advantage over the fighters and warships of countries neighboring Iran."The Sukhoi Su-35 (NATO: Super Flanker or Flanker E) is a single-seat, twin-engine, super-maneuverable aircraft, designed for intercepting and destroying all classes of aerial targets in ranged and close air engagements. It has exceptional dogfighting capabilities and can also hit ground and sea-surface targets, including troops and ground infrastructure covered by anti-aircraft weapons and located at a considerable distance from its base airfield.The Su-35 is a version of the Su-27 fighter that has been deeply modernized and incorporates the most successful engineering concepts that previously tested well on the Su-27/Su-30 family of airplanes, according to Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) website.Sangtarash rxplained that the Super Flanker fighters are classified as 4++ fighters and can complement Iranian third and fourth generation fighters."The Super Flanker has a Saturn 117 engine with a 4000 hour lifespan," the military expert continued. "This engine has a shorter life and higher maintenance cost than western fighter engines such as the [Eurofighter] Typhoon and the [Dassault] Rafale. However, the Russian engine power is greater than that of its competitors, and among western aircraft, only the F-35 Lightning, a fifth-generation fighter, has the ability to compete with the Super Flanker to some extent."Even though the cost of maintaining and operating this jet appears to be high for Iran, these costs could be reduced if there are agreements on the joint production of the Su-35 engine in the Islamic Republic, the expert added.According to Sangtarash, the Su-35's thrust-vectoring system and integrated flight- and propulsion-control systems allow the jet to carry out impressive maneuvers which makes it highly-effective both in close combat and dogfights.At the same time, the Super Flanker's radars make it capable of detecting targets with the radar cross section (RCS) of a target of 3 meters at a distance of 400 kilometers (248.5 miles), which is truly unique, he noted. When engaged in electronic warfare, the Su-35 is able to detect an F-16 fighter at a distance of 300 km (186.4 miles) and a Tomahawk missile at a distance of 70 km (43.5 miles), due to its Irbis Radar.Forgotten Soviet-Era Fighter Jet ProjectSangtarash noted that Russia and Iran could have started joint production of jet fighters much earlier. He recalled that after the eight-year war between Iran and Iraq (1980-1988), General Mansour Sattari, then the commander of the Iranian Air Force, concluded a series of unique agreements with the Soviet Union.However, now a new chapter in relations between Russia and Iran has begun, they are friends in these difficult times, Sangtarash underscored.Iran Ready to Protect ItselfThe United States and Israel announced that if Iran gets access to modern Russian fighter jets, they could resort to a military scenario against the Islamic Republic. In December, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby lashed out at Moscow over what it called "an unprecedented level of military and technical support" provided by Russia to Iran. Previously, Washington and Tel-Aviv policy-makers have discussed potential strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities."The attack on Iran's nuclear facilities should be analyzed in two dimensions: firstly, in terms of the power of weapons, and secondly, in terms of political will," Sangtarash pointed out.According to the Iranian military expert, Tehran's adversaries will first try to undermine the Islamic Republic's government, foment a regime change and balkanize the country. Remarkably, the West is harboring the same plans with regard to Russia and China, he noted.Defense Wall Against Western InterventionsMeanwhile, the Iranians are welcoming Tehran's intent to strengthen ties with Moscow in terms of military technical cooperation and weapons deals, according to Sangtarash.At the same time, deeper cooperation with Russia and gaining new technologies will boost Iran's defense industry resulting in a substantive economic effect, according to him. The development of cooperation between the two countries in production of drones, cars, fighter jets, helicopters, etc. "will help raise public spirits and strengthen friendship between the two countries," he stressed.Above all this, the delivery of Russian fighter jets to Iran means building up a defense wall protecting Southwest Asia from the West's illicit interference, Sangtarash concluded.
https://sputniknews.com/20221219/fathers-and-sons-the-expansive-family-of-sukhois-su-27-flanker-fighter-jets-1105622677.html
https://sputniknews.com/20221203/russian-aerospace-forces-receive-new-batch-of-sukhoi-su-35s-fighter-aircraft-1105005983.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220924/turkey-could-consider-buying-russias-su-35-if-deal-on-us-f-16-fails-defense-agency-1101164633.html
israel
russia
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105394640_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59d19cfef807c24fdd3b5587a880a644.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sukhoi su-35, russia's united aircraft corporation, russo-iranian arms deal, when will iran acquire su-35 fighter jets, iran su-35 news, su-35 cost, su-35 vs rafale, su-35 vs typhoon, russo-iranian military-technical cooperation, western sanctions
sukhoi su-35, russia's united aircraft corporation, russo-iranian arms deal, when will iran acquire su-35 fighter jets, iran su-35 news, su-35 cost, su-35 vs rafale, su-35 vs typhoon, russo-iranian military-technical cooperation, western sanctions

Shock and Awe: Why Russia's Sukhoi Su-35 Fighters are Nightmare for Iran's Adversaries

04:00 GMT 20.01.2023
© Sputnik / РИА Новости / Go to the mediabankSu-35 fighter jets in the zone of special operation.
Su-35 fighter jets in the zone of special operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2023
© Sputnik / РИА Новости
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Tehran is due to receive the Russia-made Sukhoi Su-35 multirole super-maneuverable fighters in the coming Iranian year, which begins March 21, according to Shahriar Heydari, deputy head of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.
"The combat characteristics of the Super Flanker Su-35 provide it with capabilities to deal with air, ground and sea targets," Iranian military expert Mohammad-Hassan Sangtarash told Sputnik.
"This aircraft will be especially effective if Iran can install original weapons on it. The Super Flanker Su-35 can play the role of a combat mini-AWACS, and if connected to Iran's radar network, it will acquire unique point defense capabilities. If Iran purchases technologies and kicks off joint massive production [of the Su-35], it can gain a certain advantage over the fighters and warships of countries neighboring Iran."
The Sukhoi Su-35 (NATO: Super Flanker or Flanker E) is a single-seat, twin-engine, super-maneuverable aircraft, designed for intercepting and destroying all classes of aerial targets in ranged and close air engagements. It has exceptional dogfighting capabilities and can also hit ground and sea-surface targets, including troops and ground infrastructure covered by anti-aircraft weapons and located at a considerable distance from its base airfield.
The Su-35 is a version of the Su-27 fighter that has been deeply modernized and incorporates the most successful engineering concepts that previously tested well on the Su-27/Su-30 family of airplanes, according to Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) website.
Fighter Sukhoi Su-27UBK - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2022
Military
Fathers and Sons: The Expansive Family of Sukhoi’s Su-27 ‘Flanker’ Fighter Jets
19 December 2022, 23:17 GMT
Sangtarash rxplained that the Super Flanker fighters are classified as 4++ fighters and can complement Iranian third and fourth generation fighters.
"The Super Flanker has a Saturn 117 engine with a 4000 hour lifespan," the military expert continued. "This engine has a shorter life and higher maintenance cost than western fighter engines such as the [Eurofighter] Typhoon and the [Dassault] Rafale. However, the Russian engine power is greater than that of its competitors, and among western aircraft, only the F-35 Lightning, a fifth-generation fighter, has the ability to compete with the Super Flanker to some extent."
Even though the cost of maintaining and operating this jet appears to be high for Iran, these costs could be reduced if there are agreements on the joint production of the Su-35 engine in the Islamic Republic, the expert added.
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich / Go to the mediabankA member of the "Russian Knights" (Russikiye Vityazi), Russian Air Force aerobatic display team flying Sukhoi SU-35S and Su-30SM fighters, at the opening ceremony of the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2022 in Kubinka.
A member of the Russian Knights (Russikiye Vityazi), Russian Air Force aerobatic display team flying Sukhoi SU-35S and Su-30SM fighters, at the opening ceremony of the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2022 in Kubinka. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2023
A member of the "Russian Knights" (Russikiye Vityazi), Russian Air Force aerobatic display team flying Sukhoi SU-35S and Su-30SM fighters, at the opening ceremony of the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2022 in Kubinka.
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
/
Go to the mediabank
According to Sangtarash, the Su-35's thrust-vectoring system and integrated flight- and propulsion-control systems allow the jet to carry out impressive maneuvers which makes it highly-effective both in close combat and dogfights.
"Apart from the F-35 Lightning, none of the western fighters have this ability," the Iranian military expert remarked.
At the same time, the Super Flanker's radars make it capable of detecting targets with the radar cross section (RCS) of a target of 3 meters at a distance of 400 kilometers (248.5 miles), which is truly unique, he noted. When engaged in electronic warfare, the Su-35 is able to detect an F-16 fighter at a distance of 300 km (186.4 miles) and a Tomahawk missile at a distance of 70 km (43.5 miles), due to its Irbis Radar.
Su-35S fighters participate in the flight program of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2022
Military
Russian Aerospace Forces Receive New Batch of Sukhoi Su-35S Fighter Aircraft
3 December 2022, 11:44 GMT

Forgotten Soviet-Era Fighter Jet Project

Sangtarash noted that Russia and Iran could have started joint production of jet fighters much earlier. He recalled that after the eight-year war between Iran and Iraq (1980-1988), General Mansour Sattari, then the commander of the Iranian Air Force, concluded a series of unique agreements with the Soviet Union.
"At that time, Iran purchased the MiG-29 and Sukhoi-24 fighters, and became very interested in Russia's [sic] 'Integral' project to create training and combat aircraft," the military expert recalled. "This project was named 'Shafak' (Dawn) in Iran. But, unfortunately, because of pressure from the Americans, our Russian friends withdrew from the project. If the interaction between Tehran and Moscow continued, today Iran would outstrip China in the production of fighter jets."
However, now a new chapter in relations between Russia and Iran has begun, they are friends in these difficult times, Sangtarash underscored.
© AP Photo / Mostafa Qotbi/IRNAIn this photo released by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard celebrate after launching a missile during their maneuver in an undisclosed location in Iran (File)
In this photo released by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard celebrate after launching a missile during their maneuver in an undisclosed location in Iran (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2023
In this photo released by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard celebrate after launching a missile during their maneuver in an undisclosed location in Iran (File)
© AP Photo / Mostafa Qotbi/IRNA

Iran Ready to Protect Itself

The United States and Israel announced that if Iran gets access to modern Russian fighter jets, they could resort to a military scenario against the Islamic Republic. In December, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby lashed out at Moscow over what it called "an unprecedented level of military and technical support" provided by Russia to Iran. Previously, Washington and Tel-Aviv policy-makers have discussed potential strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.
"The attack on Iran's nuclear facilities should be analyzed in two dimensions: firstly, in terms of the power of weapons, and secondly, in terms of political will," Sangtarash pointed out.
According to the Iranian military expert, Tehran's adversaries will first try to undermine the Islamic Republic's government, foment a regime change and balkanize the country. Remarkably, the West is harboring the same plans with regard to Russia and China, he noted.
"Iran is ready to fight back in both conventional modern and hybrid warfare," Sangtarash asserted to Sputnik. "Instrumentalizing of Super Flanker Su-35s linked to Iran's smart defense network could make it extremely difficult for Tel Aviv and Washington to attack directly."
Upgraded Russian fourth-generation jet Su-35 NATO reporting names: Flanker-E) during MAKS-2021 air show - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2022
Military
Turkey Could Consider Buying Russia's Su-35 If Deal on US F-16 Fails: Defense Agency
24 September 2022, 09:07 GMT

Defense Wall Against Western Interventions

Meanwhile, the Iranians are welcoming Tehran's intent to strengthen ties with Moscow in terms of military technical cooperation and weapons deals, according to Sangtarash.
"A new generation of purposeful personnel and brave pilots has been brought up," the military expert said. "The acquisition of Super Flanker Su-35s could reinvigorate the Iranian Air Force and will be very popular with the public."
At the same time, deeper cooperation with Russia and gaining new technologies will boost Iran's defense industry resulting in a substantive economic effect, according to him. The development of cooperation between the two countries in production of drones, cars, fighter jets, helicopters, etc. "will help raise public spirits and strengthen friendship between the two countries," he stressed.
Above all this, the delivery of Russian fighter jets to Iran means building up a defense wall protecting Southwest Asia from the West's illicit interference, Sangtarash concluded.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - Wallace16 January, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала