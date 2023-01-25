https://sputniknews.com/20230125/kanye-west-may-be-denied-entry-to-australia--1106697253.html

Recently rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) made a number of anti-Semitic and pro-Nazi comments, including urging Jews to pardon Hitler.

Ye is probably not suitable for an Australian visa because of his comments on Jews, Hitler and the Holocaust, Australian Minister for Education Jason Clare has stated. The minister stressed that those who made similar comments were denied visas.Previously, Ye claimed that he felt sympathetic toward Adolph Hitler and urged Jews to pardon him. He talked a lot about white supremacy and provoked public outrage. Well-known brands also reacted to West's behavior and stopped working with him.After the termination of his contract with Adidas, the rapper ceased to be a billionaire. Last October, Forbes estimated the artist's net worth at $400 million.According to local media, Kanye West plans to visit Australia to meet the family of his new partner, Bianca Censori, who grew up in Melbourne.

