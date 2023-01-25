https://sputniknews.com/20230125/kanye-west-may-be-denied-entry-to-australia--1106697253.html
Kanye West May Be Denied Entry to Australia
Kanye West May Be Denied Entry to Australia
Recently rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) made a number of anti-Semitic and pro-Nazi comments, including urging Jews to pardon Hitler.
2023-01-25T15:55+0000
2023-01-25T15:55+0000
2023-01-25T15:55+0000
viral
kanye west
australia
adolf hitler
holocaust
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/19/1102612459_0:0:2745:1544_1920x0_80_0_0_c89f7073df25da59e2121d28c74484ec.jpg
Ye is probably not suitable for an Australian visa because of his comments on Jews, Hitler and the Holocaust, Australian Minister for Education Jason Clare has stated. The minister stressed that those who made similar comments were denied visas.Previously, Ye claimed that he felt sympathetic toward Adolph Hitler and urged Jews to pardon him. He talked a lot about white supremacy and provoked public outrage. Well-known brands also reacted to West's behavior and stopped working with him.After the termination of his contract with Adidas, the rapper ceased to be a billionaire. Last October, Forbes estimated the artist's net worth at $400 million.According to local media, Kanye West plans to visit Australia to meet the family of his new partner, Bianca Censori, who grew up in Melbourne.
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/19/1102612459_14:0:2745:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fa7a3604736fd3fd9e6b00b4b8e18420.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
kanye west, adolph hitler, holocaust, australia, nazis
kanye west, adolph hitler, holocaust, australia, nazis
Kanye West May Be Denied Entry to Australia
Recently rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) made a number of anti-Semitic and pro-Nazi comments, including urging Jews to pardon Hitler.
Ye is probably not suitable for an Australian visa because of his comments on Jews, Hitler and the Holocaust
, Australian Minister for Education Jason Clare has stated. The minister stressed that those who made similar comments were denied visas.
"People like that who’ve applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected. I expect that if he does apply he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions that they did," Clare said in interview.
Previously, Ye claimed that he felt sympathetic toward Adolph Hitler
and urged Jews to pardon him. He talked a lot about white supremacy and provoked public outrage. Well-known brands also reacted to West's behavior and stopped working with him.
After the termination of his contract with Adidas, the rapper ceased to be a billionaire. Last October, Forbes estimated the artist's net worth at $400 million.
According to local media, Kanye West plans to visit Australia to meet the family of his new partner, Bianca Censori, who grew up in Melbourne.