https://sputniknews.com/20220601/modi-compared-to-hitler-amid-report-about-indian-govt-preparing-nationwide-dna-profiling-1095917195.html

Modi Compared to Hitler Amid Report About Indian Gov't Preparing Nationwide DNA-Profiling

Modi Compared to Hitler Amid Report About Indian Gov't Preparing Nationwide DNA-Profiling

An article published in an Indian newspaper sparked off a debate after it claimed that the Indian government hopes to acquire DNA testing kits to trace the... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-01T12:16+0000

2022-06-01T12:16+0000

2022-06-01T12:16+0000

india

india

rahul gandhi

jewish

hitler

adolf hitler

hitler

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107437/77/1074377723_0:555:2079:1724_1920x0_80_0_0_93df19e5eeaa40d7a5c72d8464514ff3.jpg

Indian politicians have blasted the government in the wake of a report published in the New Indian Express daily that suggested the Indian Culture Ministry has plans to conduct a "racial purity" study in the country.According to the report, the Culture Ministry has allocated INR 100 million ($1.29 million) to the project to procure DNA-profiling kits and equipment to establish the country's genetic history.Taking to Twitter, Congress member Rahul Gandhi said, "The last time a country had a culture ministry studying 'racial purity,' it didn't end well. India wants job security & economic prosperity, not 'racial purity', Prime Minister." Gandhi's veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared to be a veiled reference to German dictator Adolf Hitler and his Nazi party's views on racial purity, which resulted in the persecution and mass murder of millions of Jews. However, Gandhi did not clarify anything in his tweet. The news report added that the ministry is in the "process of acquiring an array of DNA profiling kits and associated state-of-the-art machines for establishing the genetic history and trace the purity of races in India". It added that the "Ministry of Culture Secretary Govind Mohan held a meeting with a well-known archaeologist, Professor Vasant S. Shinde and senior scientists and scholars"."We want to see how mutation and the mixing of genes in the Indian population have happened over the last 10,000 years," Prof. Shinde reported.Jairam Ramesh, a senior Congress parliamentarian, also criticised the federal government's "sinister" move."Nothing can be more sinister than the decision of the union ministry of culture to acquire DNA profiling machines to establish the genetic history and 'trace the purity of races in India'. Genetic history is one thing, but racial purity?" he tweeted. Popular Muslim parliamentarian and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party's president Asaduddin Owaisi in a series of tweets called the idea "Nazism"."Modern Indians are all a result of migrations. Regardless of ancestry, we're all Indian citizens today. Instead of the past, Modi should worry about Now. Indian youth are staring at a bleak future. Only one ideology was obsessed with 'racial purity' & that's Nazism," Owaisi tweeted. In a separate tweet, noted author Anand Ranganathan said: "Race is NOT a scientific concept, purity even less so.""Not only are 8 Billion Humans 99.97% genetically identical, but the modern Human genome is also a mishmash of primate, plant, bacterial, parasite, and viral DNA. Only fools conflate investigating genetic ancestry with racial purity," he added. Meanwhile, Niraj Rai, the group head of the ancient DNA lab at the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences Lucknow, on Wednesday said that racial purity is not a thing and race is not a biologically supported context.He added that the concept of racial purity "has been a tool for politicians to propagate racism and should not be conflated with genetic ancestry".Meanwhile, netizens took to social media and shared there views on the matter.

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

india, india, rahul gandhi, jewish, hitler, adolf hitler, hitler, bharatiya janata party (bjp)