Mass Shooting in US State of Washington Leaves 3 Dead, Suspect at Large: Police

A mass shooting in Yakima, Washington has left three persons dead, while the suspect remains at large, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said on Tuesday.

Murray noted that the police department received a call about a male shooter at around 3:30 a.m local time. Murray pointed out it appears there was no apparent conflict between the parties and "the male just walked in and started shooting." The police now have a video from the store as well as eyewitness accounts of the events that transpired, he said. Murray noted that the suspect carjacked a vehicle, fled the scene and his whereabouts are unknown at present. "This is a dangerous person and it’s random, so there is a danger to the community," Murray said.

