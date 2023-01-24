International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230124/mass-shooting-in-us-state-of-washington-leaves-3-dead-suspect-at-large-police-1106661316.html
Mass Shooting in US State of Washington Leaves 3 Dead, Suspect at Large: Police
Mass Shooting in US State of Washington Leaves 3 Dead, Suspect at Large: Police
A mass shooting in Yakima, Washington has left three persons dead, while the suspect remains at large, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said on Tuesday.
2023-01-24T17:19+0000
2023-01-24T17:20+0000
americas
us
washington
mass shooting
gun violence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094979947_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ae5388ed5753da8662a0a338d72cb8a.jpg
Murray noted that the police department received a call about a male shooter at around 3:30 a.m local time. Murray pointed out it appears there was no apparent conflict between the parties and "the male just walked in and started shooting." The police now have a video from the store as well as eyewitness accounts of the events that transpired, he said. Murray noted that the suspect carjacked a vehicle, fled the scene and his whereabouts are unknown at present. "This is a dangerous person and it’s random, so there is a danger to the community," Murray said.
https://sputniknews.com/20230124/biden-again-urges-congress-to-pass-federal-assault-weapons-ban-after-half-moon-bay-shooting-1106657267.html
americas
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094979947_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_91b278492c2b2e8927aed838927694d2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, mass shootign, gun violence, shooter at large, casualties, mass shooting in washington
us, mass shootign, gun violence, shooter at large, casualties, mass shooting in washington

Mass Shooting in US State of Washington Leaves 3 Dead, Suspect at Large: Police

17:19 GMT 24.01.2023 (Updated: 17:20 GMT 24.01.2023)
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaWashington Metropolitan Police
Washington Metropolitan Police - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A mass shooting in Yakima, Washington has left three persons dead, while the suspect remains at large, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said on Tuesday.
Murray noted that the police department received a call about a male shooter at around 3:30 a.m local time.
"When the officers arrived, they located three deceased parties at the Circle K store and quickly realized that there was a second shooting scene across the street," Murray said.
Murray pointed out it appears there was no apparent conflict between the parties and "the male just walked in and started shooting."
President Joe Biden talks about infrastructure during an event at the Kansas City Area Transit Authority Dec. 8, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Americas
Biden Again Urges Congress to Pass Federal Assault Weapons Ban After Half Moon Bay Shooting
14:56 GMT
The police now have a video from the store as well as eyewitness accounts of the events that transpired, he said.
Murray noted that the suspect carjacked a vehicle, fled the scene and his whereabouts are unknown at present.
"This is a dangerous person and it’s random, so there is a danger to the community," Murray said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала