Japan to Remain Peaceful State Despite Increase in Military Spending: Prime Minister

Japan continues to remain a peaceful state with commitment to the three nonnuclear principles, despite the announced increase in military spending.

"This decision is a turn in Japan's security policy, but it is within the framework of the constitution and international law, does not violate the three nuclear-free principles, preserves the principle of using armed force for defense, and does not change the path of our country as a peaceful state," Kishida told the parliament. Late last year, the Japanese government approved a draft budget for the next fiscal year for a record 114,38 trillion yen ($862 billion) with a record-high 6.8 trillion yen in defense budget. The growth is connected with the government's decision to ensure an increase in defense spending to 2% of the country's gross domestic product by 2027, which is approximately 11 trillion yen per year. In December 2022, the Japanese government approved three key defense documents confirming its plans to increase military spending to 2% of GDP by 2027 and allow preemptive attacks on other countries. Japan also plans to spend 4 trillion yen ($31 billion) on military infrastructure upgrades as part of a major defense overhaul in 2023-2027.

